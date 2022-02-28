Celebrity Restart Update: 11 Ships Now in Service

Eight months after first resuming service, Celebrity Cruises is ready to enter a new phase of its cruise restart plan.
While most of the premium brand’s capacity is now back in service, three more vessels are welcoming guests back ahead of the summer season.
Here are the latest details:
11 Ships Now Sailing in North America and the Galapagos
After first welcoming guests back in mid-2021, Celebrity Cruises currently has 11 ships in revenue service.
While most of the company’s fleet is sailing in the Caribbean, offering varied itineraries from three different homeports, three vessels are also cruising in the Galapagos.
Celebrity Apex
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: In service since June 19, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Edge
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: In service since June 26, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity at 100%: 2,894
Date: In service since July 3, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 10 and 11 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Flora
Capacity at 100%: 100
Date: In service since July 4, 2021
Region: Galapagos
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Daphne Island, Bahia Post Office, Espinoza Point, Dragon Hill and more
Celebrity Equinox
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: In service since July 25, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 9 to 12 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Xpedition
Capacity at 100%: 100
Date: In service July 31, 2021
Region: Galapagos
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – North Seymour Islands, Cormorant Point, Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more
Celebrity Reflection
Capacity at 100%: 2,994
Date: In service since November 6, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern and Western Caribbean
Celebrity Constellation
Capacity at 100%: 2,034
Date: In service since November 7, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: 10 and 11 nights
Itinerary: Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Xploration
Capacity at 100%: 16
Date: In service since January 2022
Region: Galapagos
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Los Lobos, Suarez Point, Cerro Brujo, Wall of Tears and more
Celebrity Millennium
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: In service since Jan 31, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 4 and 10 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Summit
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: In service since February 14, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 2 to 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Entire Fleet to Return by May 2022
According to the premium brand’s latest plans, three additional vessels are set to resume service soon, including the new Celebrity Beyond, scheduled to debut on April 27.
Offering a new Caribbean summer program, the Celebrity Infinity is also poised to reenter revenue service in late June.
Celebrity Eclipse
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: April 23, 2022
Region: Hawaii
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) to Honolulu (United States)
Length: 11 nights
First itinerary: Hilo (with overnight), Kailua Kona and Lahaina (with overnight)
Celebrity Beyond
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: April 27, 2022
Region: Western Europe
Homeport: Southampton (England) to Barcelona (Spain)
Length: 10 nights
First itinerary: La Rochelle, Bilbao, Lisbon, Cadiz, Málaga and Palma de Mallorca
Celebrity Solstice
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: May 6, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria
Celebrity Infinity
Capacity at 100%: 2,036
Date: June 25, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Key West, Bimini, Grand Turk and Puerto Plata