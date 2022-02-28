Celebrity Restart Update: 11 Ships Now in Service

Eight months after first resuming service, Celebrity Cruises is ready to enter a new phase of its cruise restart plan.

While most of the premium brand’s capacity is now back in service, three more vessels are welcoming guests back ahead of the summer season.

Here are the latest details:

11 Ships Now Sailing in North America and the Galapagos

After first welcoming guests back in mid-2021, Celebrity Cruises currently has 11 ships in revenue service.

While most of the company’s fleet is sailing in the Caribbean, offering varied itineraries from three different homeports, three vessels are also cruising in the Galapagos.

Celebrity Apex

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: In service since June 19, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Edge

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: In service since June 26, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Silhouette

Capacity at 100%: 2,894

Date: In service since July 3, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 10 and 11 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Flora

Capacity at 100%: 100

Date: In service since July 4, 2021

Region: Galapagos

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – Daphne Island, Bahia Post Office, Espinoza Point, Dragon Hill and more

Celebrity Equinox

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: In service since July 25, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 9 to 12 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Xpedition

Capacity at 100%: 100

Date: In service July 31, 2021

Region: Galapagos

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – North Seymour Islands, Cormorant Point, Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more

Celebrity Reflection

Capacity at 100%: 2,994

Date: In service since November 6, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern and Western Caribbean

Celebrity Constellation

Capacity at 100%: 2,034

Date: In service since November 7, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: 10 and 11 nights

Itinerary: Southern, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Xploration

Capacity at 100%: 16

Date: In service since January 2022

Region: Galapagos

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – Los Lobos, Suarez Point, Cerro Brujo, Wall of Tears and more

Celebrity Millennium

Capacity at 100%: 2,038

Date: In service since Jan 31, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 4 and 10 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Summit

Capacity at 100%: 2,038

Date: In service since February 14, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 2 to 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Entire Fleet to Return by May 2022

According to the premium brand’s latest plans, three additional vessels are set to resume service soon, including the new Celebrity Beyond, scheduled to debut on April 27.

Offering a new Caribbean summer program, the Celebrity Infinity is also poised to reenter revenue service in late June.

Celebrity Eclipse

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: April 23, 2022

Region: Hawaii

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) to Honolulu (United States)

Length: 11 nights

First itinerary: Hilo (with overnight), Kailua Kona and Lahaina (with overnight)

Celebrity Beyond

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: April 27, 2022

Region: Western Europe

Homeport: Southampton (England) to Barcelona (Spain)

Length: 10 nights

First itinerary: La Rochelle, Bilbao, Lisbon, Cadiz, Málaga and Palma de Mallorca

Celebrity Solstice

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: May 6, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria

Celebrity Infinity

Capacity at 100%: 2,036

Date: June 25, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Key West, Bimini, Grand Turk and Puerto Plata