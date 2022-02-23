Holland America Names Stendebach and Stice to Key VP Roles

Holland America Line announced it is enhancing its Guest Experience and Product Development Team with the addition of Michael Stendebach as vice president, food, beverage and guest services, and Anthony Stice in the newly created role of vice president, dining and beverage operations.

According to a press release, Stendebach will oversee all food, beverage and guest service operations for the Holland America Line fleet as well as the development of operational efficiencies while driving product innovation and enhancing the overall cruise experience.

Stice will focus on the company's dining and beverage service operations across the fleet as well as on Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s private island in the Bahamas.

Stice will also oversee the development of all wine and beverage menus and head-up the optimization of all associated dining and beverage revenues. the company said, in a statement.

Stendebach will report Michael Smith, senior vice president of guest experience and product development; Stice will report to Stendebach.

“As we move forward on our path of not only recovering, but growing our brand, we continue to build the GEPD team with exceptional talent, and we are thrilled to have Michael and Anthony bring their knowledge and expertise to Holland America Line,” said Michael Smith of Holland America Line. “I look forward to working with Michael, Anthony and the entire GEPD team as we seek new and innovative ways to excite our guests and evolve the shipboard experience to create memorable cruise vacations.”

Stendebach joins Holland America Line with extensive experience in leadership roles across many facets of the travel, leisure and tourism industries. Most recently, he served as vice president, food and beverage operations with Princess Cruises, which followed more than nine years with AIDA Cruises in a variety of positions, culminating as vice president, product development for AIDA, Costa and Costa Asia.

Most recently, Stice was corporate vice president of food and beverage at SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment with 12 theme parks serving more than 24 million guests annually. Stice honed his skills with the Tao Group in Las Vegas, where he held positions as beverage manager and sommelier across five high-grossing venues on the Strip. He also worked as senior beverage operations manager with Royal Caribbean and as corporate director of dining operations for Carnival Cruise Line.

Stendebach holds a Bachelor of Hospitality Management degree from the Swiss Hotel Management School in Switzerland. Stice holds a Bachelor of Science in hospitality and hotel management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.