Cagliari Welcomes First Call of 2022 Cruise Season

Cagliari Cruise Port has kicked off the 2022 cruise season as the AIDAblu called in the Sardinian port on Wednesday.

The port said in a press release the ship had about 800 guests aboard, who enjoyed the day on excursions by bus, on foot and by bike.

Cagliari Cruise Port said it expects 120 calls in 2022 season, which will bring about 200,000 cruise passengers to the city of Cagliari.

The biggest customer is Costa Cruises, which expects to call 33 times and bring roughly 100,000 guests to the city.

Among other news is Virgin Voyages and 11 calls by the new Valiant Lady. Other brands calling include TUI, Marella and Phoenix Reisen.

“This important schedule and the interesting news planned for this year demonstrate Cagliari Cruise Port's commitment to promoting the city of Cagliari and the territory of South Sardinia, the pearl of the western Mediterranean Sea, a destination that is still little known but with a lot to offer.," said said Antonio Di Monte, general manager, Cagliari Cruise Port.

“With today's call the restart officially begins. We are ready to give our best by offering new services to cruise lines and the (best) experiences to their passengers."