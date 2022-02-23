Azamara Launches New Brand Campaign

Azamara has launched a new creative campaign entitled “Change the Way You Sea.” According to a press release, the campaign aims to capture the sights and experiences available to guests of Azamara’s four ships.

Azamara said that through this new multi-platform campaign, it highlights its “one-of-a-kind cruising experience” and captures the “beauty to be found off the beaten path.” The campaign will run in print, on digital and social media and on TV.

“We understand our guests are looking for new experiences at a more relaxed pace, and to make memorable connections with the destination and its locals,” said President of Azamara Carol Cabezas. “At Azamara, our thoughtfully crafted itineraries offer those explorers the time to immerse themselves into the culture and discover each destination by day and night for an enriching and fulfilling cruise experience. Our latest campaign really brings Azamara’s objective to life.”

Azamara said that its new positioning is “the latest chapter in the line’s journey as an independent cruise company.” Along with a new office in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, the new campaign offers a “fresh start” for the line and its newest ship launching this spring, the Azamara Onward, while “remaining true to Azamara’s core foundation of Destination Immersion experiences.”

Azamara said that it will continue to expand and enhance its offerings through new voyages and experiences. In the nearest future, Azamara will visit over 350 ports around the world, with more than 430 overnight stays and 850 late nights.

Upcoming highlights include:

Azamara’s first-ever world voyage is set to sail in 2024. The five-month world voyage will bring guests to over 40 countries on six continents, and will highlight the World’s Wonders, including the Great Wall of China, Great Pyramids of Giza, Chichén Itzá, Taj Mahal and more.

The line will introduce new “AzAmazing Journeys” for guests, including a trip aboard Switzerland’s Glacial Express Train followed by a day excursion to Mount Rigi, sunset cruise in Lucerne and more. Designed to provide travelers more time to discover a country’s hidden gems, Azamara’s upcoming voyages will explore the most sought-after destinations in Europe and beyond, including the debut of a Black Sea Intensive itinerary.

Azamara’s deployments will bring guests closer to their destinations with smaller, unique ports, only accessible to smaller ships, including Alta, Norway, Brest, France, Çeşme, Turkey, and Fredericia, Denmark among others.