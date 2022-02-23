Silversea Unveils New Suites Debuting on Silver Nova

Silversea Cruises has unveiled details of its collection of suites set to debut on the Silver Nova in Summer 2023.

The Silver Nova – the first vessel in the cruise line’s Nova class – will feature 364 suites across 13 categories and an “entirely new design approach,” which will include an asymmetrical configuration and horizontal layout. The new interiors are designed to provide an “intimate guest experience.”

“Marking a new era in ultra-luxury cruise travel, the Silver Nova suite experience represents an evolution of Silversea’s industry-leading offering,” said Chief Commercial Officer of Silversea Cruises, Barbara Muckermann. “With her asymmetrical configuration and horizontal layout, the Silver Nova will offer guests a new generation of spacious suites that are unseen in Silversea’s fleet. Not only will the Silver Nova surpass our guests’ expectations in terms of comfort, but she will be one of the most environmentally conscious cruise ships ever built, paving the way for the future of ultra-luxury, sustainable cruising.”

According to a press release, the Silver Nova employs a horizontal layout, meaning suites run the entire length of the ship on four decks. The Silver Nova will introduce seven new suite categories. The full collection comprises greater variety, including brand new premium aft suites – a first for Silversea. Among these new suite categories are:

• The Signature Suite: The Signature Suite offers “sweeping views” from all interior spaces. The spaces include a dining, living and sleeping area and a luxurious bathroom, but it also features a large balcony with space in which to relax and unwind. The Signature Suite also includes custom-made luxury mattresses, two large flat-screen televisions, a sound system with Bluetooth connectivity, and an espresso machine.

Total size: 65 sq. m. or 700 sq. ft.

Balcony: 16 sq. m. or 172 sq. ft.

• The Otium Suite: Inspired by Silversea’s new wellness program, Otium, the Otium Suite offers the most spacious interiors aboard the Silver Nova for the ultimate suite experience at sea, located in the premium aft corner position. Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows in all living areas, it unlocks unprecedented 270-degree views from the inside, while its balcony is the most spacious onboard and features a private whirlpool. The Otium Suite also includes custom-made luxury mattresses, two large flat-screen televisions, a sound system with Bluetooth connectivity, and an espresso machine.

Total size: 123 sq. m. or 1324 sq. ft.

Balcony: 40 sq. m. or 431 sq. ft.

The Silver Nova’s suites range in size from 33 sq. m. (357 sq. ft.) to 123 sq. m. (1324 sq. ft.). All 364 suites feature a thoughtful re-design – particularly the bathrooms and walk-in closets. The bathroom has been refined to include a modern oversized mirror, a large vanity with two faucets, a spacious walk-in shower, and a lavish bathtub or whirlpool. The walk-in closet has been reimagined to provide a more significant openness, particularly in the Veranda Suites, and includes a set of intuitive design details, such as dedicated compartments for personal jewellery. Furthermore, all suites include large balconies, ranging from 5 sq. m. to 40 sq. m., with 270-degree ocean and land views from select suites.

Architect Giacomo Mortola and his firm GEM led the design process of the suites onboard the Silver Nova. According to the press release, Mortola and his team took inspiration from the “whispered luxury” of Silversea’s recent ships – the Silver Muse, Silver Moon, Silver Dawn and the Silver Origin.

The suites’ materials and textures have been thoughtfully selected. The Silver Nova introduces new, intuitive and modern design details, including elegant, soft lighting; headboards with integrated reading lights; and a reimagined walk-in closet design. Layered and curated, the color palette features a blend of soft and neutral tones, with deeper but subtle accents inspired by “the sea and earth.”

“Our longstanding relationship with Silversea Cruises enabled us to perfectly blend heritage with design innovation in Silver Nova,” said Giacomo Mortola of GEM – Design for Cruise Ships. “It was important to maintain Silversea’s elegant, Italian DNA, with whispered luxury and a consistent brand vision. But with the Silver Nova, we had the opportunity to create something that is truly pioneering in the industry. The crowning accomplishment is the Otium suite, complete with a jacuzzi on the balcony and 270-degree views, which is among the most luxurious suites at sea.”

Through an innovative structural design – in which the superstructure is brought inside the ship and enlarged floor-to-ceiling windows replace exterior walls in select suites – each suite provides guests with an immersive connection with the outside world. All suites feature a private balcony with a glass balustrade and “spectacular views” from most living spaces.

Silversea said that guests in all suites aboard the Silver Nova will enjoy enhancements from Silversea’s new Otium wellness program, which includes “indulgent sleeping and bathing experiences”; the first balcony experience at sea; and a new comfort food menu, available 24-hours per day, which is designed to enhance guests’ movie nights, pre-dinner aperitifs, and other moments of leisure with snacks that include lobster and caviar in brioche rolls, a selection of gourmet popcorns, and other premium bites. Moreover, as part of Silversea’s comprehensive all-inclusive offering, all suites feature butler service, complimentary in-suite dining around the clock, a minibar stocked with guests’ preferences, plush bathrobes and slippers, a pillow menu, luxury bath amenities, and complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi.