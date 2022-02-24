New 2022 Cruise Luxury Market Report Now Available

Cruise Industry News has released the new 2022 Luxury Market Report, a PDF report analyzing the luxury market, which is coming back strong as the pandemic ends and set for an aggressive growth trek through 2027.
The 2022 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News profiles all the luxury cruise operators globally, and presents capacity growth projections through 2027 for each brand over 120 pages of cruise lien analytics, analysis, interviews and more. It also has ship deployments by region and by company, ship listings, average fleet ages and much more.
With over 30 new luxury ships set to debut in the coming years, the luxury cruise lines, in exclusive interviews, outline their strategies and points of differentiation in the latest report, not only with deployment, but onboard, with hotel amenities and food and beverage.
Included in the 2022 Cruise Luxury Market Report:
- Everything you need to know about the Luxury Cruise Market!
- Become an expert: full insight into the luxury cruise market with 120 pages of analysis including growth projections, profiles of all the operators with 30 +new ships on order and set to more than double market capacity.
- Profiling all the luxury cruise lines cover business strategies, supply and demand, and more more.
- A look at growth in the luxury cruise segment through 2027, with key growth metrics and more.
- Data by year, operator and region.
- View Sample Pages
- View Table of Contents
- Independently researched data from 1992 through 2027.
- Regional deployment luxury capacity, breakdown by brand and region.
- Ship listings of luxury cruise fleet; average fleet ages by brand.
- Exclusive top-level Interviews and company profiles of the leading and niche luxury lines.
- Companies profiled: Silversea, Crystal, Viking, Paul Gauguin, Seabourn, Ritz-Carlton, Regent, Hapag-Lloyd, Windstar, Explora, Scenic, Emerald and Ponant.
- Easy to read format - instant download via PDF.