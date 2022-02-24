New 2022 Cruise Luxury Market Report Now Available

Cruise Industry News has released the new 2022 Luxury Market Report, a PDF report analyzing the luxury market, which is coming back strong as the pandemic ends and set for an aggressive growth trek through 2027.

The 2022 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News profiles all the luxury cruise operators globally, and presents capacity growth projections through 2027 for each brand over 120 pages of cruise lien analytics, analysis, interviews and more. It also has ship deployments by region and by company, ship listings, average fleet ages and much more.

With over 30 new luxury ships set to debut in the coming years, the luxury cruise lines, in exclusive interviews, outline their strategies and points of differentiation in the latest report, not only with deployment, but onboard, with hotel amenities and food and beverage.

Included in the 2022 Cruise Luxury Market Report: