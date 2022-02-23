Oceania Unveils 2024 Around the World Itinerary

Oceania Cruises has launched its 2024 world cruise, spanning 180 days, according to a press release. Furthermore, there will be four more grand voyage itineraries.

"While a globe-circling journey is the pinnacle of life-changing travel experiences, we have specially curated a set of Grand Voyages for seasoned and time-rich travelers to navigate storied seas, straits and oceans that boldly connect diverse and exotic corners of the globe." said Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

The Insignia departs on January 14 and sails across the Pacific to the Hawaiian Islands, French Polynesia and the Samoan Islands. She continues sailing to New Zealand and Down Under.

Navigating to Asia, the ship will visit Bali, Tokyo, Kyoto and Yangon. The next stops are the exotic shores of India and the Arabian Peninsula, followed destinations across the Mediterranean, Atlantic, Eastern Seaboard and finally calling in New York.

The itinerary features 100 UNESCO World Heritage sites across 96 destinations, with 24 overnight stays and starts at $48,499 per person. Moreover, the Exclusive Prestige Package includes free first-class roundtrip airfare, free laundry services, a free visa package, free Internet, free pre-paid gratuities, free luggage delivery, plus Oceania Cruises' inclusive OLife Choice amenities.

The new grand voyages range from 72 to 82 days and, according to a press release, will feature excursions to South Pacific, Australia, Southeast Asia and Africa as follows: