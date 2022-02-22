Aurora Expeditions CEO Monique Ponfoort Set to Depart Company

Aurora Expeditions has today announced the departure of CEO Monique Ponfoort.

“Given our strong position, the talented teams driving our plans forward, and our successful return to operations, I feel that now is the best time to announce my plans to step away to pursue a new challenge,” commented Ponfoort, in a press release.

Having joined the company in 2020 at the height of the global pandemic, Ponfoort was instrumental in providing positive leadership in a challenging time within the industry, the company said.

Her commitment to environmentally responsible travel has been showcased via the company’s innovation and leadership in the expedition travel category. During her time with Aurora, Ponfoort accelerated meaningful changes for the brand including the launch of its ‘Sustainability In Action’ Program. Ponfoort also spearheaded the business’ global growth in key source markets, and the development of key global industry partnerships such as Virtuoso as well as QANTAS.

“I have achieved the goals I had set out for Aurora Expeditions when I joined the business in 2020, and I am confident that the company is well positioned to continue its growth. Personally, I am excited and ready for a new challenge, and I wish the Aurora team every success for the future. I will very much miss working with such a talented and passionate team and highly valued trade partners,” added Ponfoort.

“We wish to personally thank Monique for her valued contribution and leadership of Aurora Expeditions during this difficult time and getting us back to what we do best – extraordinary expeditions – as well as helping us prepare for the imminent launch of our second expedition ship, the Sylvia Earle,” said Chairman Neville Buch.

Ponfroot will be staying with the business to assist Aurora Expeditions with managing it through a transitional period.