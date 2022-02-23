Sea Cloud Extends Mandatory Vaccination Requirements to Include Booster

Sea Cloud Cruises has announced that is extending its mandatory vaccination protocols to include the booster dose for COVID-19, and will require it of all guests and crew as the season starts in Europe this April.

The company said it takes all the health protection measures onboard to keep its passengers and crew safe and, according to a press release, the requirements will be applied on its three ships and will include proof of booster vaccination, a voluntary PCR test before departure and a completed health questionnaire at the day of embarkation.

Only guests with a negative result are allowed onboard.

Also, Sea Cloud Cruises has already developed and implemented hygiene and prevention protocols after the pandemic started which are certified by the health experts from DNV. In addition to the ship's doctor, a commissioned health and infection officer is responsible for health management onboard

In case of COVID-19 suspicion, a guest will be under close medical supervision until the next port of call. For this purpose, an appropriate quarantine area is maintained onboard.

Furthermore, all three Sea Cloud ships are provided with fresh air ventilated cabins and public areas; the exhaust air is led directly to the outside and can’t enter other areas. The surfaces which are frequently touched, like door handles and stair railings, are cleaned and disinfected several times a day. The cabins and public areas are disinfected as standard between disembarkation and embarkation, using a cold fogging process, according to a company press release.

Other health protection measures include contactless body temperature measurement once a day, minimum distance and medical mouth-nose protection outside the cabins and the seats in the restaurant and lounge.