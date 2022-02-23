San Diego

Charlottetown Announces Cruise Schedule for 2022 Season

Princess Ship in Charlottetown

Charlottetown in Canada has announced its cruise schedule for 2022 season which begins on April 22 and features 75 cruise ship visits to the port. 

The 75 calls will be from 25 different cruise brands between April and November.

Among the ships listed are the Victory 2, Ocean Explorer, Victory 1, Pearl Mist, Pearl Mist, Zaandam, Caribbean Princess, Amadea, Norwegian Pearl, Nieuw Statendam, Seabourn Quest, Pearl Mist, Celebrity Summit, Norwegian Joy, Celebrity Summit, Silver Whisper, Mein Schiff 1, Sky Princess, Aurora, Viking Star, Amera, Viking Octantis, Voyager of the Seas and Insignia, with some ships set to overnight. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlottetown was closed to cruise ships in 2021, but now the port announced 75 ship visits booked for 2022 season will bring around 135,000 passengers to the port

