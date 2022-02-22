Scenic Sees 100% Booking Increase for Antarctica Cruises

Scenic has announced that it is seeing a 100-percent global increase for year-over-year bookings to Antarctica onboard its discovery yacht, the Scenic Eclipse.

According to the cruise line, the spike in demand for these voyages shows no signs of slowing down either, with last month’s (January 2022) bookings up a further 27 percent from last year.

This leaves only limited availability remaining for 2022-2023 sailings, the cruise line said.

According to a press release, much of this success can be attributed to the news of Scenic’s successful January 2022 return to Antarctic waters, as well as the very positive response the line is seeing from its guests.

It is due to this demand, Scenic said that it has unveiled its full 2023-2024 Antarctica and South America Voyages & Land Journeys collection.

The program includes details of the company’s second yacht, the Scenic Eclipse II, which will double Scenic’s capacity in the Polar regions. The two discovery yachts will “meet” for the first time when sailing in Antarctica in December 2023.

Guests booking and paying for their cruise in full 12 months prior to departure will save up to 20 percent on the cruise fare with Scenic’s Super Earlybird offer.

The biggest program highlight, according to Scenic, is the introduction of new Antarctica fly-cruise itineraries. Some guests may prefer to avoid the two days at sea, when the yachts sail through the Drake Passage – either because of time constraints or just to avoid the passage.

The nine- or 10-day fly-cruise journey begins (or ends) in Punta Arenas (Chile) with a two-hour flight to/from King George Island. From there, guests join one of the discovery yachts and begin their exploration of Antarctica, with assistance from Scenic's 20-plus member discovery team.

Guests can glide in a kayak or stand-up paddleboard around the icebergs and seals lounging on ice floes, while zodiacs and landings showcase the penguins, seals and whales in their natural habitat. Fares start at $15,073 per person, double.

The also-new 16-day Beyond the Antarctic Circle voyage combines the Antarctic Peninsula with a journey that seeks to reach latitude 66° 33’ south (and beyond). According to Scenic, the sailing crosses the Antarctic Circle and witnesses “dramatic changes in the landscape,” such as an increase in sea ice and wildlife living off the krill-rich waters. Prices for this voyage that departs on Feb. 9, 2024, start at $19,525.

The Scenic Eclipse and the Scenic Eclipse II boast a Polar Class 6 rating and carry no more than 200 guests onboard in the polar regions.