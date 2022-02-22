Marella Cruises Launches New TV Campaign

Marella Cruises has launched a new brand campaign entitled “Live Happy.” According to a press release, the campaign encompasses a TV advert with a longer (40 seconds) and shorter (20 seconds) versions.

The advert showcases Marella’s onboard experiences and the destinations that the cruise line sails to. The two versions will be aired across popular British TV channels including ITV, Channel 4 and some Sky channels over the next eight months.

According to the press release, the campaign aligns with TUI's new “Live Happy” brand strategy, focusing on how travel creates enriching moments that last a lifetime.

Produced by Brace Productions and supported by Leo Burnett, the creative uses the music and voiceover featured in TUI's core advertising, as well as utilizes the same graphic including the famous TUI smile.

Filming took place on the Marella Discovery, in and around some well-known Greek locations that serve as popular cruise destinations including Athens, Rhodes and Mykonos.

The creative “highlights how Marella Cruises helps guests ‘live happy’ from visiting breath-taking locations, experiencing the pure tranquillity of being at sea and enjoying unforgettable experiences onboard,” the cruise line wrote.

“We’re extremely excited for the launch of Marella Cruises’ new campaign. We go above and beyond to ensure our customers are looked after every step of the way. Provided with first class service, our guests get to explore some of the world’s must-see locations, across our carefully curated itineraries and this uplifting and inspiring new ad really captures what we do,” Managing Director Cruise TUI UK & I, Chris Hackney, said.

“Particularly after what has been a challenging couple of years, we are happy to welcome our guests onboard and help them create enriching moments and memories that will last a life-time,” Hackney added.

Customers can also save 300 British pounds on their bookings with Marella’s “Live Happy” sale.