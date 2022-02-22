TUI Care Foundation Donates 175,000 Euros for La Palma Aid

The TUI Care Foundation announced that it has fundraised over 175,000 euros in customer donations through a campaign aimed at supporting the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma after a volcano eruption.

According to a press release, the money is being used to support short and long-term relief measures on the island.

In the campaign’s initial support phase, food was distributed and in the aftermath of the natural disaster, well-being support is being provided in schools. A further long-term project to support affected farmers will also be set up, TUI said.

The eruption wreaked havoc for three months and is the longest volcanic eruption ever recorded on the island. Layers of lava one-meter-thick destroyed homes and schools and over 7,000 residents had to be evacuated. In 85 days since the eruption, around 1,200 hectares of land were destroyed and many people had to flee their homes. In cooperation with Robinson, TUI Cruises, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and TUI tour operators, the TUI Care Foundation launched a fundraising campaign to support them.

The response was “overwhelming,” TUI said. Every donation made by guests was matched by the TUI Care Foundation.

Two local aid organisations are already putting the TUI Care Foundation donations to "good use," according to TUI. Federación Española de Bancos de Alimentos (FESBAL) has distributed almost 180,000 food parcels to local people on La Palma who were particularly affected by the volcanic eruption.

Educo, a Spanish NGO focusing on child protection and education is offering psychological and well-being support to affected pupils and teachers as part of a broad-based school program, which will help them to "come to terms with the traumatic experience of the last few months."

The TUI Care Foundation Emergency Aid program was set up to provide rapid assistance to local communities in the event of natural disaster in holiday destinations. In addition to the La Palma emergency aid, successful emergency relief campaigns have also raised funds for people affected by the forest fires in Turkey and Greece.