Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas Arrives in the U.S.

The new Wonder of the Seas from Royal Caribbean Internationals which, according to a press release, is the largest cruise ship in the world, is marking its debut reaching to Port Everglades, where it arrived on Feb. 20.

The ship will spend her first few months in Florida offering five- to seven--night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries which also includes CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island.

In May, the ship will head back to Europe, sailing seven-night Western Mediterranean voyages with passengers able to embark either at Barcelona, Spain or Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy.

In November, the ship will return to the U.S., to Port Canaveral, to offer six- and seven-night Caribbean itineraries.

“The Wonder of the Seas will energize cruising in a bolder and bigger way. Adding this ship to our already best-in-class fleet elevates the company in continuing to lead the industry with new features and innovation.” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group.

The Wonder of the Seas was escorted by fireboats and welcomed with ship horn greetings.