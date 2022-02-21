Carnival Miracle Sets Sail on First Of Line’s 50th Birthday Sailabrations Cruises

Marking the 50th

As part of Carnival Cruise Line’s year-long 50th birthday celebrations, the Carnival Miracle departed the Port of Long Beach yesterday, marking the first of 17 Sailabrations cruises, according to a press release.

The commemorative birthday sailings run through March 10, 2022 and feature at-sea ship meetups, special entertainment and programming.

The Carnival Miracle welcomed approximately 2,000 guests during embarkation to a birthday party complete with music and décor.

Once onboard, the fun continued with a 50th Birthday Bash Sailaway Party, the company said.

The Carnival Miracle’s 14-day Sailabrations cruise stops in Honolulu, Maui, Kona, Hilo, and Ensenada. On March 5, Carnival Miracle will meet up with Carnival Radiance in Baja, Mexico, outside of Ensenada, to host one of history’s biggest birthday parties at sea.

“As we kick-off our year-long 50th Birthday celebration, we are thrilled that Carnival Miracle is the first to set sail on our special Sailabrations cruises,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re ready to show our guests the celebration of a lifetime with unique entertainment experiences and exciting limited-time offerings.”

Carnival restarted operations from Long Beach in August 2021 and will have its entire fleet back in service by this summer. 

