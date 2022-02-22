Industry’s Future: 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report Now Available

The 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report is now available.

The 400-page report tracks industry growth projections through 2027, covering each cruise company, each brand, each ship, passenger sourcing and deployment.

This marks the 35th edition of the cruise industry report, presenting objective research, projecting the industry’s future and analyzing its current status, while also putting it in perspective, tracking historical growth by brand, ship, market and sailing region as far back as 1992.

The industry is analyzed on a global scale and by major markets: North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific, by company, brands and ships, and by market segment, from contemporary to premium, budget, luxury, expedition and niche markets.

The ship deployment of each brand is outlined and ship movements and deployment changes.

Each of the 19 major sailing regions are analyzed by brand and by ship, while also tracking the respective yearly changes.

The 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report also tracks the industry’s growth course to 2020, when the pandemic struck, and the deployment and capacity changes in 2020, 2021 and 2022 through 2027.

The forecasting, projections and historical values are all based on the independent and objective in-house research by Cruise Industry News staff and analysts.

