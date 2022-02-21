Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Queen Victoria’s Post-Drydock Program Delayed Until June 5

Queen Victoria

Cunard has announced that it is delaying the Queen Victoria’s return to service until June 5, 2022. She was originally scheduled to set sail on Apr. 22.

According to an official website update, the 2,000-passenger cruise vessel is currently located in Barbados.

She will be staying in the Caribbean for longer than planned before her drydock and will now return to full service on June 5 with her existing itineraries from this date.

As a result, all scheduled voyages departing on Queen Victoria from Apr. 22, 2022, up to and including May 24, 2022, are cancelled. Her first scheduled sailing will now depart on June 5, 2022.

Cunard said that it is sorry to the booked guests for “the disappointment this news may cause.”

“You should have received a communication from us that included information about the options available to you, which are also detailed below. Both the Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary 2’s published schedules remain unaffected,” the cruise line wrote.

