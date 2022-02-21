San Diego

Azamara Promotes Two Captains

Azamara Has Appointed Two New Captains

Azamara Cruises has announced the promotions of two captains – Captain Mikael Palmroos and Captain Jonas Lyddby. Both previously served as staff captains.

Serving aboard the Azamara Pursuit, Palmroos is from Finland and started his seagoing career in the Finnish navy. Joining the cruise industry in 2004, he sailed as second in command with Royal Caribbean, the former parent company of Azamara.

Having sailed on big and small ships, Palmroos said in a company interview that he preferred the smaller-sized vessels able to dock in prime locations and deliver the destination experience to the guests.

Lyddby is from Sweden and joined the Swedish navy as a cadet at the age of 19. He was introduced to the cruise industry in 2009 aboard the Azamara Quest, before also spending 10 years with TUI Cruises. He now serves aboard the Azamara Quest.

According to Azamara, Lyddby said that big and small ships are not so different in the sense that he always makes sure to treat every cruise member with friendly respect, and that a well-treated and happy crew will take good care of the guests and elevate the onboard experience.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

RAK

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today