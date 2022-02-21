Azamara Promotes Two Captains

Azamara Cruises has announced the promotions of two captains – Captain Mikael Palmroos and Captain Jonas Lyddby. Both previously served as staff captains.

Serving aboard the Azamara Pursuit, Palmroos is from Finland and started his seagoing career in the Finnish navy. Joining the cruise industry in 2004, he sailed as second in command with Royal Caribbean, the former parent company of Azamara.

Having sailed on big and small ships, Palmroos said in a company interview that he preferred the smaller-sized vessels able to dock in prime locations and deliver the destination experience to the guests.

Lyddby is from Sweden and joined the Swedish navy as a cadet at the age of 19. He was introduced to the cruise industry in 2009 aboard the Azamara Quest, before also spending 10 years with TUI Cruises. He now serves aboard the Azamara Quest.

According to Azamara, Lyddby said that big and small ships are not so different in the sense that he always makes sure to treat every cruise member with friendly respect, and that a well-treated and happy crew will take good care of the guests and elevate the onboard experience.