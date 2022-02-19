Holland America In For CDC’s Updated Program

Holland America Line confirmed on Friday it will participate in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters.

Similar to other brands, masks onboard will be recommended but not required starting March 1.. There may be certain venues and events in which masks will still be required.

Additional flexibility for pre-cruising testing requirements will become available as well.

“Since resuming operations, Holland America Line has created a safe and healthy environment on board for our guests and teams, helping cruising to become among the safest forms of socializing and travel,” said Gus Antorcha, President, Holland America Line. “With improving public health conditions, we are able to make these changes with confidence. We will continue to monitor the situation and are well-prepared to adjust to evolving circumstances while protecting the safety of our guests, team members and the communities we visit.”

Holland America Line will operate a full schedule of cruises and Cruisetours to Alaska and the Yukon in 2022 along with a complete summer of sailing in Europe.

“We’ve seen some of the best guest satisfaction scores in our history since we resumed operations and we look forward to continuing to deliver the premium experience and service Holland America is known for,” Antorcha said. “We appreciate the ongoing collaboration among multiple government agencies as well as the support of Alaska officials and other delegations.”