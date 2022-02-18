Holland America Line Brings Back Free Alaska Cruise Show in Seattle

Marking its 75th Anniversary in Alaska, Holland America Line is bringing back the Alaska Cruise and Travel Show on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center at Pier 66.

Admission is free and it runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a press release, guests who will attend can register to win one of four Alaska cruises for two, $500 cruise gift cards, taste local specialties and meet the Seattle Mariners' "Mariner Moose" mascot from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Furthermore, the attendees who book an Alaska cruise at the show will receive a special promotional offer.

"No one knows Alaska like Holland America Line, and our Alaska Cruise and Travel Show enables us to show off our 75 years of expertise through engaging and hands-on experiences like hearing from a sled-dog musher or panning for gold," said Bill Fletcher, senior director, destination marketing, Holland America Line.

"Many of our Alaska cruises are roundtrip from Seattle, which is ideal for locals who don't want to fly to their vacation. By hosting this event we'll be able to reach people who are thinking about a summer Alaska cruise but want to learn more from our team and our partners." Fletcher added.

According to a press release, guests coming to the show can:

Meet a sled dog from Trail Breaker Kennel in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Meet Lumberjack Boon "Junior" Sheer – who knows many about axe throwing.

Pan for real gold at the Gold Dredge 8 boot.

Taste local specialties provided by Denali Brewing Company.

Discover the Icy Strait Point port

People are invited to Alaska Cruise and Travel Show now that six Holland America Line ships will explore Alaska in 2022: from Seattle, Washington; from Vancouver, Canada; or between Whittier, Alaska, and Vancouver to Glacier Bay National Park, Denali or Yukon.

For more information about the Alaska Travel Show, visit the Alaska Cruise and Travel Show website. To register for the Alaska Travel Show, visit AlaskaTravelShow.com.