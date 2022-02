Norwegian Restart Update: Three Ships Returning in March

With a total of ten cruise ships now back in service, Norwegian Cruise Line plans to add three more vessels into revenue service through the end of March.

Here’s the latest on the company’s restart plans.

Ten Vessels Currently in Service from North America

After first welcoming its passengers back last July, Norwegian has quickly added more ships into service over the past seven months.

While some ships had to be briefly taken out of service again due to COVID-related circumstances earlier this year, ten vessels are currently sailing for the brand in North America.

Norwegian Gem

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: New York (United States)

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean

Norwegian Epic

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: In service since September 5, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Norwegian Getaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: On service since September 13, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: New York City (United States)

Length: 7 and 8 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas and U.S. – Nassau, Great Stirrup Cay, Port Canaveral and Norfolk

Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: In service since September 26, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: New Orleans (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean – Cozumel, Costa Maya, Harvest Caye and Roatán

Norwegian Bliss

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: In service since October 24, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Mexican Riviera – Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Norwegian Escape

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: In service since November 13, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Eastern and Western Caribbean

Norwegian Joy

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: In service since November 20, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean visiting Roatán, Harvest Caye, Cozumel and more

Norwegian Encore

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: In service since November 21, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Bahamas visiting Great Stirrup Cay, Amber Cove, St. Thomas and more

Norwegian Dawn

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: In service since December 8, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: 7 to 14 nights

Itinerary: Eastern, Southern and Western Caribbean

Norwegian Pearl

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: In service since December 23, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 3 to 11 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Panama Canal, Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Three Additional Ships in March

With the summer season approaching, Norwegian plans to add three more ships into active service in March.

More vessels are set to follow in April, upping the company’s offering in several ports and destinations.

Here are the currently planned service resumption dates for the entire fleet:

Norwegian Sky

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: March 2, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 5 nights

First itinerary: Key West, Cozumel and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Jewel

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: March 29, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Panama City (Panama) to San Diego (United States)

Length: 11 nights

First itinerary: Puntarenas, San Juan del Sur, Acajutla, Puerto Quetzal, Huatulco, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas

Norwegian Jade

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: March 30, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 9 nights

First itinerary: Palermo, La Valletta, Santorini, Rhodes, Kusadasi, Istanbul and Mykonos

Norwegian Star

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: April 3, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) to Trieste (Italy)

Length: 10 nights

First itinerary: Saint-Tropez, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik and Split

Pride of America

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: April 9, 2022

Region: Hawaii

Homeport: Honolulu (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai

Norwegian Sun

Capacity at 100%: 2,002

Date: May 5, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 5 nights

First itinerary: Ketchikan and Victoria

Norwegian Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: May 7, 2022

Region: South Pacific and Hawaii

Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti) to Honolulu (Hawaii)

Length: 12 nights

First itinerary: Moorea, Bora Bora, Raiatea, Hilo, Kauai and Maui

Norwegian Prima

Capacity at 100%: 3,215

Date: August 17, 2022

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Amsterdam (Iceland) to Reykjavik (Iceland)

Length: 8 nights

First itinerary: Zeebrugge, Bergen, Geiranger, Akureyri and Isafjordur

Norwegian Viva

Capacity at 100%: 3,215

Date: June 15, 2023

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Lisbon (Portugal) to Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: 9 nights

First itinerary: Malaga, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Marseilles, Villefranche and Livorno