Royal Caribbean International Fleet Location and Status Update

Royal Caribbean International has most of its ships back in service around the world, as well as a new cruise ship joining the active lineup next month.
Here is the location and status of the Royal Caribbean fleet as of Feb. 18, 2022:
Wonder of the Seas
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 5,448 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Atlantic Ocean
The Wonder of the Seas is currently crossing the Atlantic on its way to Port Everglades. After being delivered to Royal Caribbean in late January, the vessel is ready to receive its first guests on March 4 for the inaugural season.
Odyssey of the Seas
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
The Odyssey of the Seas is offering weekly departures from Port Everglades. Cruises range from six to eight nights and include visits to popular Western and Southern Caribbean destinations like Aruba, Curaçao, Cozumel and more.
Spectrum of the Seas
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Hong Kong
The Spectrum of the Seas remains out of service in Hong Kong after having its season cancelled there. The vessel is now set to resume guest operations in April, taking over the Quantum of the Seas’ program in Singapore.
Symphony of the Seas
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Symphony of the Seas is currently cruising in the Western Caribbean. The vessel welcomed guests back again on Jan. 29, after having three cruises cancelled due to COVID-related circumstances earlier this year.
Ovation of the Seas
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: On operational pause Location: San Diego, California The Ovation of the Seas is presently anchored off San Diego, California. With its winter season in Australia cancelled, the Quantum-class ship is set to resume guest service in May, ahead of a summer in Alaska.
Harmony of the Seas
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
Based in Port Canaveral, the Harmony of the Seas is offering Eastern Caribbean cruises. The seven-day itineraries include visits to St. Maarten, Falmouth, CocoCay, St. Thomas and more.
Anthem of the Seas
Year Built: 2015
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: U.S. East Coast
The Anthem of the Seas is currently wrapping up an 11-night Eastern Caribbean cruise. Sailing from Cape Liberty, the voyage featured visits to Amber Cove, St. Thomas and St. Maarten.
Quantum of the Seas
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Singapore
The Quantum of the Seas – one of the first large cruise ships to resume revenue service back in 2020 –continues to sail short cruises to nowhere from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre.
Allure of the Seas
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Allure of the Seas is offering cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Sailing from Fort Lauderdale every Sunday, the Oasis-class vessel visits several ports in the region including Roatán, St. Thomas and Labadee.
Oasis of the Seas
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Oasis of the Seas is presently offering weekly departures from Miami. The vessel’s program includes a series of Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises with calls in San Juan, St. Maarten, Cozumel and more.
Independence of the Seas
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Status: In service
Location: Port Canaveral, Florida
The Independence of the Seas is in Port Canaveral today, kicking off yet another short cruise to the Bahamas. The three-night sailing will visit Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Liberty of the Seas
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Liberty of the Seas is presently offering week-long cruises from Galveston. The vessel’s regular itinerary sails to the Western Caribbean and features visits to Mexico, Belize and/or Honduras.
Freedom of the Seas
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bahamas
The Freedom of the Seas continues to offer its three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and CocoCay from Miami. Back in July, the vessel was the first to resume service for Royal Caribbean in the United States.
Jewel of the Seas
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Bahamas
After being pulled from service due to COVID-related circumstances, the Jewel of the Seas is resuming its regular sailing schedule on Feb. 20. Currently waiting off CocoCay, the vessel is ready to reprise a program of Miami-based Caribbean and Bahamas cruises.
Mariner of the Seas
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bahamas
The Mariner of the Seas continues to offer a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.
Serenade of the Seas
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Caribbean
The Serenade of the Seas entered another operational pause in early January. The Radiance-class ship is now set to resume service in April, ahead of a summer season cruising in Alaska.
Navigator of the Seas
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: West Coast
The Los Angeles-based Navigator of the Seas is offering a series of Mexican Riviera and West Coast itineraries. The vessel resumed service in November, marking Royal Caribbean’s return to California after a 10-year break.
Brilliance of the Seas
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bahamas
The Brilliance of the Seas welcomed guests back in December and is now offering a series of short cruises from Tampa.
Adventure of the Seas
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Galveston, Texas
After a season of sailing from the Bahamas, the Adventure of the Seas launched service from Galveston in November. The Voyager-class vessel is presently sailing four- and five-night cruises from its Texas homeport.
Radiance of the Seas
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Limassol, Cyprus
The Radiance of the Seas remains anchored off Limassol, Cyprus, and is set to resume service in April.
Explorer of the Seas
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Explorer of the Seas is offering week-long Caribbean cruises departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Voyager of the Seas
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Atlantic Ocean
The Voyager of the Seas is now sailing toward Cyprus after completing a drydock in France. The vessel will wait out its operational pause off Limassol and resume guest service in April.
Vision of the Seas
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Bahamas
The Vision of the Seas is returning to CocoCay after a technical stop in Fort Lauderdale. With its service return postponed to March, the ship has been spending the operational pause in the Bahamas.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Year Built: 1997
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: St. Maarten
The Rhapsody of the Seas is awaiting its service resumption anchored near Philipsburg, St. Maarten.
Enchantment of the Seas
Year Built: 1997
Capacity: 2,250 guests
Status: In service
Location: U.S. East Coast
The Baltimore-based Enchantment of the Seas is currently offering eight-night cruises to the Bahamas and the U.S. East Coast. The itinerary includes visits to CocoCay and Nassau, in addition to Port Canaveral and Charleston.
Grandeur of the Seas
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
The Grandeur of the Seas kicked off a series of Southern Caribbean cruises in December after a long operational pause. The sailings start in Barbados, a new homeport for Royal Caribbean.