Royal Caribbean International Fleet Location and Status Update

Royal Caribbean International has most of its ships back in service around the world, as well as a new cruise ship joining the active lineup next month.

Here is the location and status of the Royal Caribbean fleet as of Feb. 18, 2022:

Wonder of the Seas

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Atlantic Ocean

The Wonder of the Seas is currently crossing the Atlantic on its way to Port Everglades. After being delivered to Royal Caribbean in late January, the vessel is ready to receive its first guests on March 4 for the inaugural season.

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Odyssey of the Seas is offering weekly departures from Port Everglades. Cruises range from six to eight nights and include visits to popular Western and Southern Caribbean destinations like Aruba, Curaçao, Cozumel and more.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Hong Kong

The Spectrum of the Seas remains out of service in Hong Kong after having its season cancelled there. The vessel is now set to resume guest operations in April, taking over the Quantum of the Seas’ program in Singapore.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Symphony of the Seas is currently cruising in the Western Caribbean. The vessel welcomed guests back again on Jan. 29, after having three cruises cancelled due to COVID-related circumstances earlier this year.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: On operational pause Location: San Diego, California The Ovation of the Seas is presently anchored off San Diego, California. With its winter season in Australia cancelled, the Quantum-class ship is set to resume guest service in May, ahead of a summer in Alaska.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Based in Port Canaveral, the Harmony of the Seas is offering Eastern Caribbean cruises. The seven-day itineraries include visits to St. Maarten, Falmouth, CocoCay, St. Thomas and more.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Anthem of the Seas is currently wrapping up an 11-night Eastern Caribbean cruise. Sailing from Cape Liberty, the voyage featured visits to Amber Cove, St. Thomas and St. Maarten.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Singapore

The Quantum of the Seas – one of the first large cruise ships to resume revenue service back in 2020 –continues to sail short cruises to nowhere from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Allure of the Seas is offering cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Sailing from Fort Lauderdale every Sunday, the Oasis-class vessel visits several ports in the region including Roatán, St. Thomas and Labadee.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Oasis of the Seas is presently offering weekly departures from Miami. The vessel’s program includes a series of Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises with calls in San Juan, St. Maarten, Cozumel and more.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

The Independence of the Seas is in Port Canaveral today, kicking off yet another short cruise to the Bahamas. The three-night sailing will visit Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Liberty of the Seas is presently offering week-long cruises from Galveston. The vessel’s regular itinerary sails to the Western Caribbean and features visits to Mexico, Belize and/or Honduras.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Freedom of the Seas continues to offer its three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and CocoCay from Miami. Back in July, the vessel was the first to resume service for Royal Caribbean in the United States.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Bahamas

After being pulled from service due to COVID-related circumstances, the Jewel of the Seas is resuming its regular sailing schedule on Feb. 20. Currently waiting off CocoCay, the vessel is ready to reprise a program of Miami-based Caribbean and Bahamas cruises.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Mariner of the Seas continues to offer a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Caribbean

The Serenade of the Seas entered another operational pause in early January. The Radiance-class ship is now set to resume service in April, ahead of a summer season cruising in Alaska.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

The Los Angeles-based Navigator of the Seas is offering a series of Mexican Riviera and West Coast itineraries. The vessel resumed service in November, marking Royal Caribbean’s return to California after a 10-year break.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Brilliance of the Seas welcomed guests back in December and is now offering a series of short cruises from Tampa.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Galveston, Texas

After a season of sailing from the Bahamas, the Adventure of the Seas launched service from Galveston in November. The Voyager-class vessel is presently sailing four- and five-night cruises from its Texas homeport.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Limassol, Cyprus

The Radiance of the Seas remains anchored off Limassol, Cyprus, and is set to resume service in April.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Explorer of the Seas is offering week-long Caribbean cruises departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Atlantic Ocean

The Voyager of the Seas is now sailing toward Cyprus after completing a drydock in France. The vessel will wait out its operational pause off Limassol and resume guest service in April.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Bahamas

The Vision of the Seas is returning to CocoCay after a technical stop in Fort Lauderdale. With its service return postponed to March, the ship has been spending the operational pause in the Bahamas.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: St. Maarten

The Rhapsody of the Seas is awaiting its service resumption anchored near Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Baltimore-based Enchantment of the Seas is currently offering eight-night cruises to the Bahamas and the U.S. East Coast. The itinerary includes visits to CocoCay and Nassau, in addition to Port Canaveral and Charleston.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Grandeur of the Seas kicked off a series of Southern Caribbean cruises in December after a long operational pause. The sailings start in Barbados, a new homeport for Royal Caribbean.