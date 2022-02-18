Fred. Olsen to Offer Adriatic and Arctic Sailings in Summer 2023

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has offered a first look at its new summer 2023 program with the early release of two cruises venturing to “hot and cold climates” next year.

According to a press release, the Borealis will sail to the Adriatic in May 2023, with destinations including Florence, Venice, Split, Kotor and the Amalfi Coast.

The flagship Bolette will depart to the Arctic in June 2023 to explore fjords, glaciers, mountainous landscapes and some remote locations in Norway and Iceland on a 23-night sailing.

Guests can choose between 250 British pounds per person to spend onboard or free door-to-door transfers of up to 200 miles for those traveling to the port from mainland UK.

“These sailings are perfect for those looking to excite their inner explorer and have been hand-crafted to allow our guests to really immerse themselves in the culture and history of the destinations they are visiting,” said Head of Itinerary Planning and Destination Experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Martin Lister.

Lister assured that the Borealis will be “the perfect host for our Adriatic sailing,” offering views of the Amalfi Coast, Capri and the Bay of Kotor “that can only be seen from the water.”

“(Ashore) there will be opportunities to discover the stunning architecture and the history and influence that helped shape it … Meanwhile, in the Arctic, guests can gain an insight into the local way of life, witness whales, puffins and birdlife in their natural habitat whilst taking in unspoiled scenery and the phenomenon that is the Midnight Sun,” Lister noted.

“There are some real adventures to be had here, and we can’t wait to share them with our guests.”

More details of the two new cruises are as follows:

The Borealis’ 25-night Renaissance Italy, the Adriatic & Amalfi Coast cruise departs from Liverpool on May 22. 2023. Prices start from £3,999 per person.

Itinerary: Liverpool, England – Cartagena, Spain – Livorno, Tuscany, Italy – Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy – Sorrento, Amalfi Coast, Italy – Cruising by Capri – Amalfi, Italy – Cruising the Amalfi Coast – Cruising Strait of Messina – Venice, Italy – Zadar, Croatia – Split, Croatia – Cruising Bay of Kotor – Kotor, Montenegro – Dubrovnik, Croatia – Valletta, Malta – Málaga, Spain – Liverpool, England

The Bolette’s 23-night Exploring the Arctic & White Sea cruise departs from Newcastle on June 1, 2023. Prices start from £3,799 per person.

Itinerary: Newcastle, England – Ålesund, Norway – Cruising by Torghatten (Hat Mountain) – Cruising by Seven Sisters Mountain Range – Crossing Arctic Circle – Tromsø, Norway – Honningsvåg, Norway – Murmansk, Russia – Solovki, Solovestky Islands, Russia – Cruising by Bear Island (Bjørnøya) – Longyearbyen, Spitsbergen, Svalbard – Pyramiden, Spitsbergen, Svalbard – Cruising by Nordenskiöldbreen Glacier – Cruising Tempelfjorden and Tuna Glacier – Cruising by Jan Mayen Island – Reykjavík, Iceland – Ísafjörður, Iceland – Cruising by Hornstrandir – Cruising by Drangaskörð – Akureyri, Iceland – Cruising Eyjafjörður – Cruising by Hrísey and Grimsey – Seyðisfjörður, Iceland – Tórshavn, Faroe Islands – Newcastle, England

Fred. Olsen said that these two sailings come ahead of the launch of its full summer 2023 schedule, which is set to be released in mid-March 2022.