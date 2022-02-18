American Queen Voyages Releases 22-24 Cruise Atlas

On the occasion of its 10th anniversary, American Queen Voyages has released its new 2022-2024 season Cruise Atlas and, according to a press release, it includes voyages all over North America and details on suites and previews of the new Club AQV (American Queen Voayges) loyalty program.

“The new Atlas is another milestone achievement as we continue to introduce the American Queen Voyages brand, comprehensively encouraging a deeper discovery of North America one page at a time,” said Kari Tarnowski, senior vice president of marketing and sales, American Queen Voyages.

“Inspired by the beauty of Rivers, Lakes & Oceans and Expedition experiences with the boldness of our new design, the comprehensive catalogue will help travelers learn about our experiences and travel advisors sell to clients,” Tarnowsk added.

According to a press release, the Cruise Atlas covers destinations such as port of Savannah, Ketchikan city, and Louisville.

“Discovery Runs Deep and exploring North America continues to resonate,” added Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer, American Queen Voyages. “As we celebrate our company’s 10th anniversary and prepare our largest vessel deployment in history, this new atlas will equip travelers and advisors with a visually-rich resource to plan experiences with American Queen Voyages through 2024.”

The portfolio will be available in both print and digital versions.