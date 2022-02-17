Disney Cruise Line Reveals Entertainment Onboard New Wish

Disney Cruise Line has revealed what entertainment will be available aboard the Disney Wish, which will set sail this July.

According to a press release, the ship has been expertly designed to deliver “endless fun” for the whole family.

“Family is at the heart of everything we do,” said Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive, Walt Disney Imagineering. “When we set out to design the next generation of Disney cruise ships, we wanted to provide families with more opportunities than ever to make lasting memories together and to experience Disney storytelling in completely new ways. Whether it’s a new take on a guest-favorite experience, like our signature sweets shop, or an immersive show in a first-of-its-kind venue like Luna and Hero Zone, there will be no shortage of family fun aboard the Disney Wish.”

Inside Out: Joyful Sweets is a dessert shop inspired by the Pixar film, Inside Out. Inside guests will find handmade gelato, ice cream, candy and novelty treats for purchase. The brightly colored shop is designed to resemble the control center inside 11-year-old Riley’s mind where her emotions guide her through everyday life. It will feature sculpted figures of the film’s five main characters and glowing Memory Orb light fixtures.

According to the press release, the shop will offer nearly 40 flavors of gelato and ice cream, with daily handcrafted gelato specials in “decadent combinations” like peanut butter pretzel and white chocolate raspberry. Whipped cream, fruit compotes and sauces will be freshly made in-house.

Signature treats inspired by the film will include colorful cupcakes that evoke the five emotions — Joy (lemon), Sadness (blueberry), Disgust (pistachio), Anger (red velvet) and Fear (bubble gum) — and chocolate Memory Orbs filled with sweet candy remembrances. Specialty macarons and cake pops will join the assortment of handcrafted truffles, designer cookies, brownies and candy offerings.

Olaf’s Royal Picnic will allow guests to join their favorite “Frozen” characters for a summertime picnic in Arendelle during an entertainment experience specially designed for families with children ages 3 to 12. At Olaf’s Royal Picnic, guests will interact with Olaf, Anna, Elsa and Kristoff and watch live musical performances of songs like “Let It Go,” “Fixer Upper” and “In Summer.”

Guests who have booked a Disney Wish cruise may reserve Olaf's Royal Picnic before their sailing for an additional fee.

Disney Cruise Line said that it has combined “innovative design and technology” to create entertainment venues such as Grand Hall, Luna and Hero Zone aboard the Disney Wish. These environments will come to life with storytelling and interactive shows.

The fairytale castle-inspired Grand Hall will evolve from a gathering space into a theater through built-in special effects and the first ever atrium stage on a Disney ship.

Luna is a brand-new entertainment hub, outfitted with a two-story LED screen wall, stage and bar. It will offer a variety of live shows for families, such as “Villains Game Night,” “Disney Songbook” and the interactive experience called “Disney Uncharted Adventure.”

Hero Zone is a futuristic sports arena offering highly produced show experiences and free-play sports.

Families will be able to embark on an adventure with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse aboard the first-ever Disney attraction at sea; enjoy a royal celebration during a theatrical dining experience with “Frozen” friends; team up with the Avengers on a Marvel cinematic dining adventure; enjoy a Star Wars experience onboard a Disney ship, as well as an original, Broadway-style theatrical production of “The Little Mermaid.”

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on July 14, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.