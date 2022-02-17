Carnival Cruise Line Launches 50th Birthday Booking Promotion

As part of Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday celebrations, the line is introducing a new booking bonus promotion for travel advisors to earn extra reward points for their bookings, according to a press release.

Through the 50th Birthday Booking Promotion, eligible travel advisors who opt-in to participate through March 31, 2022 will earn 50 bonus rewards points for every two new bookings they enter in the Loyalty Rocks! Rewards program, the company said.

The bonus means travel advisors can earn up to 10 times the point value of a single booking with each bonus earned.

“For our 50th birthday, we want to celebrate our travel advisor community and give them a big ‘Thank You’ for their continued support,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing. “The amazing work travel advisors do for their clients every day has been a huge part of our success over the last 50 years, so we hope that this unique bonus promotion serves as another reminder of our appreciation for all that they do.”

Travel advisors will continue to earn standard reward points for each of these bookings, and the bonus points will be incremental to the base points. The Loyalty Rocks! reward points are redeemable as gift cards, jewelry, sporting goods and more.