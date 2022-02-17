MAPEI Celebrates 85th Anniversary

MAPEI is marking its 85th anniversary this year, as it was founded on February 12, 1937, in Milan

It all started in Milan in 1937 when Rodolfo Squinzi founded his building material business with only the help of a few people and with the support of his wife Elsa, according to the company, and 85 years later Mapei is known as one of theworld leaders in the production of adhesives and chemical products for the building and marine industry.

Three generations of entrepreneurs have laid the foundation and shaped what Mapei is today: 91 subsidiaries in 57 countries, 84 production plants in 35 countries, revenue of 2.8 billion euros and about 11,000 staff members, according to a press release, leading to the fundamental pillars of its structure: research & development focusing on developing eco-sustainable and eco-compatible products.

Marco Squinzi, who has been Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2019, said: "Our deep commitment to innovation and research is still a major part of the entire Group strategy. We are also committed to making increasing use of raw materials with low environmental impact or secondary raw materials to help boost the circular economy.”

Luigi Di Geso, President and CEO of MAPEI North America, added: “MAPEI is known throughout the industry for excellence – not only for excellent products, but also for the excellence of the philosophies and practices that lead to the creation of those products. That excellence is rooted in our firm connection to Italy and to the passion for innovation with which this company was founded. MAPEI is an historic company with new ideas because of that passionate drive for innovation.”

And that passion for innovation has led to thousands of projects all around the world: from the upgrading of iconic buildings, such as La Scala opera house in Milan and the Colosseum in Rome, to the construction of large infrastructures like the Panama Canal.

Mapei noted it promises to continue building a present designated to have a future with the same passion for innovation.