New Jetty at Abu Dhabi’s Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach Inaugurated

Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler’s representative in the Al Dhafra Region in Abu Dhabi, has inaugurated a cruise jetty at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach.

According to a press release, AD Ports Group’s new jetty is equipped with eight mooring dolphins, firefighting equipment, and solar lighting. It can accommodate two vessels at the same time, which will enable more than 5,000 passengers to embark and disembark faster at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach.

The inauguration took place with the MSC Virtuosa berthed at Sir Bani Yas Island as part of the ship’s regular seven-night cruises in the Arabian Gulf.

According to the press release, Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach is “the first and only dedicated cruise beach of its kind in the region.” It was developed by AD Ports Group and offers “a blend of relaxation and adventure to visitors.”

Previously, cruise ships had to anchor about one kilometer offshore from the island and visitors were ferried to and from the beach via tender craft.

The new jetty will significantly increase the capacity of the number of visitors to the island, reduce the time it takes to move to and from a vessel, as well as enhance the overall experience for cruise passengers.

Al Nahyan emphasized that with the support of infrastructure and tourism projects, Al Dhafra region “continues to work towards enhancing its position in the tourism sector, while also elevating its contribution to the growth of tourism and leisure sectors within the region.”

He noted the importance of these projects and their impact on various sectors, especially the private sector, which in turn supports the continued development of Al Dhafra region and fosters new opportunities.

“Inspired by the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision and Plan Al Dhafra 2030, the opening of this new jetty is a milestone in Al Dhafra’s ambitious development plans. Economic diversification is fundamental to the long-term roadmap for the Emirate’s progress,” Al Nahyan said.

“We applaud AD Ports Group’s efforts in fostering this growth through world-class leisure and tourism infrastructure that will not only strengthen tourism across the GCC region but will also further reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier global tourism destination,” Al Nahyan added.

The Chairman of AD Ports Group, Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, said that it was a “privilege” to welcome Al Nahyan to the opening of the new jetty at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach.

“We are grateful for his valuable support and contribution to the significant ongoing development of Al Dhafra region,” Al Ahbabi said.

“The tourism sector, and cruise tourism in particular, plays a key role in driving economic diversification and sustainable development, with a significant impact on local, regional and national economies. With the creation of these enhanced facilities, we will be able to welcome more visitors to Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach than ever before and offer a superior disembarkation experience for passengers, raising the profile of Abu Dhabi and the Al Dhafra region in particular for global travelers. Today marks an important step forward in our strategy to establish Abu Dhabi as one of the leading hubs in the world for cruise tourism,” Al Ahbabi added.

According to the Managing Director for Cruise Business at AD Ports Group, Noura Rashid Al Dhaheri, the group was “thankful for the opportunity to elevate Abu Dhabi’s cruise offerings to new heights.”

Several cruise lines have resumed their cruise activities in Abu Dhabi, according to Al Dhaheri, bringing guests from all over the world to UAE’s capital. The Mein Schiff was the first cruise vessel to arrive at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port following the commencement of the current cruise season.

“We welcome the unveiling of a new jetty at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach, a key development that will aid operational efficiency at an increasingly popular stop on our Gulf itinerary,” Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, Pierfrancesco Vago, said.

“The commitment by AD Ports Group to spearhead the development of industry-leading facilities supporting cruise activities will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of our highly popular and fast-growing industry as we at MSC Cruises look to strengthen our own position as the sector’s market leader in the Gulf by deploying the most modern ships to what is a key region for us in our ambitious global growth program,” Vago added.