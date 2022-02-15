Swan Hellenic Launches 2-for-1 Couples' Offer

Swan Hellenic has announced the launch of a two-for-one offer for couples’ bookings aboard the brand’s fleet. The offer is valid for bookings made between Feb. 15 and March 15, 2022.

According to a press release, to use the offer, the person booking needs to buy a voyage for them and their partner aboard either of the brand’s ships and receive a special fare offer.

“That’s right, love is still in the air – one of you will cruise for free!” Swan Hellenic wrote.

The cruise line believes that in this way cruisers will be able to “spread the Saint Valentine spirit through the year and into memories that last a lifetime.”

“We wanted to create a celebration that follows on from Saint Valentine’s Day, extending its romantic spirit for the young at heart, the adventurers with a thirst for life who inspired the creation of cultural expedition cruising. There could be no better time to spread the love, collecting emotions and getting more connected to our earth!” said Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito.