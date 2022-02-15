New Ship Preview: Disney Wish

At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the LNG-powered Disney Wish will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

Ship: Disney Wish

Cruise Line: Disney Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,500 passengers

Shipyard: Meyer Werft, Germany

Estimated Delivery Date: Q2 of 2022

Features and Design: Onboard the Disney Wish guests will be able to experience the new AquaMouse – a water ride that consists of 760 feet of winding tubes suspended high above the upper decks. The ride is complete with show scenes, lighting and special effects.

The ship will have a new Toy Story-themed district onboard designed for families with toddlers and young children. This “water wonderland” will include a splash zone, wading pool, family waterslide and a smoothie bar. Adults will be able to indulge in Quiet Cove, a secluded adults-only district with a luxurious infinity pool, poolside bar and chic cafe. The water entertainment area will also feature six pools surrounded by lounge chairs.

Food-wise, the Disney Wish will boast three brand-new family dining concepts. Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure is Disney’s first “Frozen”-themed theatrical dining experience that will bring the world of Arendelle to life through immersive live entertainment and cuisine infused with Nordic influences. Worlds of Marvel is a Marvel cinematic dining adventure, where guests will partake in an “action-packed Avengers mission” that unfolds around them. 1923, named for the year The Walt Disney Company was founded, is a “celebration of the company’s legacy,” with California-inspired dishes.

The Wish’s Grand Hall will feature built-in special effects and the first-ever atrium stage on a Disney ship.

Luna, a new entertainment hub that will transition from a daytime setting for families into an evening venue for adult-exclusive entertainment, will offer a variety of live shows and interactive programming throughout the day.

The ship will debut two stage shows in its Walt Disney Theatre: an original, Broadway-style take on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Little Mermaid and an “embarkation day celebration helmed by Captain Minnie, Goofy and a cast of Disney and Pixar characters.”

Ninety percent of the Wish’s 1,254 staterooms will offer ocean views and more than 900 rooms will connect to accommodate larger families, according to Disney. The Disney Wish will also feature a new type of accommodation onboard, the Wish Tower Suite, which is a penthouse set high in the forward funnel of the ship. The 1,966-square-foot suite’s design was inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film Moana. It will comfortably sleep up to eight guests with two main bedrooms, a children’s room, a library that converts to a bedroom and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

Debut Season: The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on July 14, 2022, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Following Itineraries: According to Disney’s website, the Wish will continue offering Bahamian cruises until early June 2023.