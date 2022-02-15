Ambassador Cruise Line Offers Exclusive Trade Partner Ship Visits

Ambassador Cruise Line has opened registrations for its trade partner ship visit program.

According to a press release, this free program of trade partner ship visits gives agents and trade partners alike the “chance to sample the Ambassador experience onboard their first ship, Ambience at the home port of London Tilbury.” Complimentary parking at London Tilbury is included in the offer.

The cruise line will provide time to explore the ship and all the onboard facilities, before sampling a five-course lunch in the Buckingham Restaurant.

“We’re so excited to host our first-ever ship visit program for our trade partners and can’t wait for them to join us onboard the Ambience,” said Head of Trade Sales Lisa Jacobs.

“At Ambassador we understand the importance of ship visits for our trade partners, to experience our fleet first hand. They gain important insight into what makes our authentic and enriching cruise experience so very special, which enables them to sell more confidently and in turn grow their cruise sales,” Jacobs added.

According to the press release, there are 10 dates available.

Trade:

1. May 12, 2022

2. May 26, 2022

3. June 7, 2022

4. June 21, 2022

5. July 12, 2022

6. Aug. 25, 2022

7. Sept. 1, 2022

8. Sept. 12, 2022

9. Nov. 24, 2022

10. Dec. 21, 2022

Trade partners can register for a visit here.

Group and Coach Operator dates:

• May 26

• June 21

• July 12

• Sept. 1