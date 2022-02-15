Elmo Leather

Ambassador Cruise Line Offers Exclusive Trade Partner Ship Visits

Ambience front

Ambassador Cruise Line has opened registrations for its trade partner ship visit program.

According to a press release, this free program of trade partner ship visits gives agents and trade partners alike the “chance to sample the Ambassador experience onboard their first ship, Ambience at the home port of London Tilbury.” Complimentary parking at London Tilbury is included in the offer.

The cruise line will provide time to explore the ship and all the onboard facilities, before sampling a five-course lunch in the  Buckingham Restaurant.

“We’re so excited to host our first-ever ship visit program for our trade partners and can’t wait for them to join us onboard the Ambience,” said Head of Trade Sales Lisa Jacobs.

“At Ambassador we understand the importance of ship visits for our trade partners, to experience our fleet first hand. They gain important insight into what makes our authentic and enriching cruise experience so very special, which enables them to sell more confidently and in turn grow their cruise sales,” Jacobs added.

According to the press release, there are 10 dates available.

Trade:

1. May 12, 2022
2. May 26, 2022
3. June 7, 2022
4. June 21, 2022
5. July 12, 2022
6. Aug. 25, 2022
7. Sept. 1, 2022
8. Sept. 12, 2022
9. Nov. 24, 2022
10. Dec. 21, 2022

Trade partners can register for a visit here.

Group and Coach Operator dates:

• May 26
• June 21
• July 12
• Sept. 1

Group registrations can be organized by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for a registration form.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Var Provence Cruise Friendly

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today