Ulstein Verft: Keys To On Time Ship Deliveries

The keys for Ulstein Verft when it comes to delivering ships on time is having great staff, effective administration when it comes to newbuilding projects and the supply chain, and contemporary facilities that include a covered dock.

Late delivery might include lost charter contracts or clients, as well as the necessity to lease another vessel to complete the task, the yard said.

Among recent deliveries from the group are two ships for Lindblad Expeditions in the National Geographic Endurance and Resolution.

The Resolution was delivered in the last week of October 2021 from the shipyard in Norway and was already fully operational in Antarctica by mid-November, the yard said, noting the vessel was built during an international pandemic that limited to a large extent international travelling and jeopardized the work of many suppliers that had to bring their supplies and workers to the vessel.

Ulstein Verft said in a statement that its personnel are the single most essential resource and the driving force behind the company's success. Since 1917, the accumulated knowledge of the highly competent staff has been passed down from generation to generation of shipbuilders.

In addition, project and supply chain management are critical to making efficient use of resources.

A covered dock has also come in handy, as rain, wind, or snow will not affect ongoing dock construction

The small yard, with its storage and auxiliary systems strategically placed, also contributes to increased production and on-time vessel delivery, the company said.