Save and Sail Winter Sales Event Announced by Scenic

Scenic is offering discounts on Scenic Eclipse ocean cruises as well as European, and Southeast Asian River Cruises.

Passengers can save up to $1,000 per suite if they book between February 14 and February 25, 2022.

Scenic said that it is never to early to start planning for the next trip.

The flash sale runs between Feb. 14 and Feb. 25, offering savings up to $1,000 per cabin on March - August 2022/2023 departures and up to $500 per cabin on Sept. - Feb. 2022/2023 sailings.

These offers are combinable with Scenic’s pay-in-full savings that range up to 10% off river fares and 20% off ocean fares, and free or reduced rate economy, premium or business class airfare. These special offers are capacity controlled, according to the company.