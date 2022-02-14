San Diego

Save and Sail Winter Sales Event Announced by Scenic

Scenic Eclipse

Scenic is offering discounts on Scenic Eclipse ocean cruises as well as European, and Southeast Asian River Cruises.

Passengers can save up to $1,000 per suite if they book between February 14 and February 25, 2022.

Scenic said that it is never to early to start planning for the next trip.

The flash sale runs between Feb. 14 and Feb. 25, offering savings up to $1,000 per cabin on March - August 2022/2023 departures and up to $500 per cabin on Sept. - Feb. 2022/2023 sailings.

These offers are combinable with Scenic’s pay-in-full savings that range up to 10% off river fares and 20% off ocean fares, and free or reduced rate economy, premium or business class airfare. These special offers are capacity controlled, according to the company.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Maryland

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report