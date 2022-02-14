Elmo Leather

Coral Expeditions Expands Sales Team

Coral Adventurer

Coral Expeditions has announced appointment of new key roles within the Sales and Distribution team as the company said it is expanding its commercial group.

"Having successfully continued our operations and also having introduced a newly built vessel Coral Geographer through the challenges of the pandemic over the past 24 months, the company is extremely confident of the future," Coral said in a press release. "We expect a swift return to normal operations from April 2022 and see a clear pathway for the return to international sailings for 2023. We welcome the following new roles and appointments to the team."

New Appointments:

  • Peggy Irving – Sales and Distribution Manager ANZ
  • Diane Templeton – Inside Sales Executive
  • Anna Powell – Sales Executive - Domestic
  • Elizabeth Webb - International Sales Manager, Groups & Charters

 

