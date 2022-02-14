Atlas Ocean Announces New Executive Appointments

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced new executive appointments today.

Colleen Rodriguez has been appointed Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Vice President of Marketing and Jacqueline Leyva takes on the helm of Guest Services, Reservations, and Air-Sea as Senior Director.

On the Sales front, Robert Cao is appointed Senior Director of Charters, Meetings and Incentives, while Oya Bekisoglu is named Regional Sales Director of Central U.S., and Anthony Iozzia to Regional Sales Director of Northeast, New England and Eastern Canada.

“Atlas Ocean Voyages’ signature luxe-adventure style has quickly gained adopters and devotees throughout World Navigator’s first five months in operation,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “We are responding to our rapid growth by bringing on these new Atlas executives and their extensive experiences in small-ship, luxury cruising sector. Each will play a critical role in promoting and supporting our valued travel partners, as well as augment Atlas’ administration and U.S.-based operations.”

Colleen Rodriguez brings more than 33 years of luxury cruise-marketing experience to Atlas Ocean Voyages, while Jacqueline Leyva joins with 29 years of operations, customer acquisition and retention, and contact center management.

The new Sales Directors also bring extensive industry experience and relationships with travel advisors and planners, as well as broaden Atlas’ geographic reach to foster mutually rewarding partnerships and promote voyages.

Robert, Oya and Anthony joins Atlas’ exceptionally Field Sales Team, also comprised of Paul Girouard, Senior Director of Sales, North America; Cathy Kusuma, Director of Sales, Eastern U.S. and Canada; and Michelle Rodriguez Suarez, Senior Manager, Preferred and International Accounts.



