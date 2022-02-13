Jeffrey Oar Becomes New President for Hurtigruten Group in the Americas

Jeffrey Oar is the new President of the Americas region for Hurtigruten Group, according to a press release.

Oar joined Hurtigruten this week after nine years at Amazon, where he most recently held the role of Head of Global Marketing for the Just Walk Out business, which focused on checkout-free technology powered by computer vision and AI with companies around the United States and the United Kingdom.

At Hurtigruten, Oar will be responsible for the two Hurtigruten Group brands across the Americas: Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express.

According to a press release, he is “charged” with driving sales and profitability across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America and will broaden and deepen key travel agent relationships and open new channels for growth. He is also responsible for increasing brand awareness and market share by ensuring effective brand positioning and marketing strategies to elevate Hurtigruten across all key consumer-facing spectrums.

Prior to his most recent role at Amazon, Oar led Commercial and Healthcare Sales at Amazon Business, where he helped business and organizational procurement teams reshape how their teams procured the supplies they needed to run the business.

Additionally, he spent over a decade in his earlier career in the marketing and advertising industry, where he led sales teams for several broadcasting groups around the northeastern U.S.

Oar holds a Bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York College at Oneonta and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst. He lives in the Boston area, where he will be based, with his wife and two children.