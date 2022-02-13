Variety Cruises to Sail to Tahiti From May 2022

Variety Cruises has launched itineraries in the French Polynesian destination of Tahiti starting in May 2022 and sailing year-round through December 2023.

According to a press release, Variety will take guests to explore Tahiti and its islands sailing round-trip from Papeete port to see French Polynesia.

Variety said that Tahiti is “ideal for nature, diving and hiking enthusiasts, honeymooners, LGBTQ and adventure travelers and trip-of-a-lifetime seekers.” This is the first time the Greek cruise line will sail to the island.

The eight-day itinerary visits Tahiti islands like Bora Bora, Taha'a, Moorea, Huahine and Raiatea. With the 11-day itinerary, Variety Cruises goes deeper, exploring the remote and less-visited Tuamotu archipelago adding Makatea and more unexplored islands.

“We are excited to share that Tahiti is our newest destination addition to the Variety Cruises family,” said Variety Cruises CEO, Filippos Venetopoulos. “We take pride in bringing friendly and enthusiastic Greek hospitality to ports all over the world, now including French Polynesia. We’re a growing company and this new destination launch is indicative of the expansion our company will be seeing in the years to come.”

Guests will be joined by an onboard naturalist and cruise coordinator accompanying group tours led by local expert guides supporting the local community. Guests will have a chance to explore aquatic life in Bora Bora and history in Huahine. Optional tours take guests to Taha`a to discover tropical vegetation, witness the turquoise bay of Haamene and pay a visit to a pearl farm.

In Raiatea guests can kayak the Faaroa River with an expert local guide and visit the ancient temple at Taputapuatea, recently named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Moorea – another destination on the tour – was believed to have inspired Bali Hai from James Michener's Tales of the South Pacific.

Variety said that it is also working with The Mokarran Protection Society, a non-profit organization located in Rangiroa that studies and protects the Great Hammerhead Shark, educating guests and furthering the company’s marine protection initiatives.

The itineraries include beach barbecues and lagoon swim stops along the way provided with kayaks, snorkeling, SUPs and more.

Tahiti & Pearls of French Polynesia is an eight-day round trip from Papeete, Tahiti running between May 6, 2022, and Dec. 8, 2023. Prices start from $2,290 per person.

Tahiti, Society & Tuamotu Islands is an 11-day round itinerary from Papeete, Tahiti running between June 24, 2022, and Dec. 26, 2023. Prices start from $3,090 per person

Both cruises are operated by the 49-guest Panorama II.