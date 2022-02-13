Carnival Relaxes Casino Smoking Policies

Carnival Vista

Starting on Monday Feb. 14, Carnival Cruise Line is relaxing its casino smoking policies for gamblers.

Guests are now allowed to smoke or drink a beverage when actively playing in the casino across most of the fleet. The casino bar is also open but is a non-smoking area. Carnival said guests are only allowed to smoke if they are seated and playing.

Across the Carnival fleet, three ships feature non-smoking casino and the new Mardi Gras a  non-smoking section to its casino.

Masks are still required in all other indoor areas of the ship that are public, unless guests are eating and drinking.

