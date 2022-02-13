Carnival Relaxes Casino Smoking Policies

Starting on Monday Feb. 14, Carnival Cruise Line is relaxing its casino smoking policies for gamblers.

Guests are now allowed to smoke or drink a beverage when actively playing in the casino across most of the fleet. The casino bar is also open but is a non-smoking area. Carnival said guests are only allowed to smoke if they are seated and playing.

Across the Carnival fleet, three ships feature non-smoking casino and the new Mardi Gras a non-smoking section to its casino.

Masks are still required in all other indoor areas of the ship that are public, unless guests are eating and drinking.