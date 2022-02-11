Virgin Ready for Second Ship; Bookings Up 70%

Virgin Voyages has confirmed its second ship, the Valiant Lady, will start sailing this March in the UK.

Speaking of the arrival of Valiant Lady to the UK, Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages, said: “Following the success of our first lady ship, Scarlet Lady, we are so excited to debut Valiant Lady this March and begin our European tour. The lifting of UK travel restrictions has already shown promising signs with 70% uplift in bookings since December – and we can’t wait to welcome Sailors onboard!"

The company is showcasing the new ship Tilbury and Liverpool, where fans are invited to wave her in before the company kicks off bookable European sailings from Portsmouth in March and new homeport in Barcelona in May.

Sir Richard Branson added: “Virgin Voyages has been a dream in the making since my 20s, and today is a momentous day launching our second ladyship, Valiant Lady. It’s exciting to be able to celebrate our continued growth as a brand that’s on a mission to voyage like no other. In our five decades in business, Virgin has always sought to offer our customers something extra special, and Virgin Voyages has worked tirelessly to do just that.”

For a limited time, Sailors can book any voyage on any ship and get 20% off along with a $100 toward their prepaid Bar Tab, plus an extra 10% off if they pay in full.