Hurtigruten Offers New Pole-to-Pole Grand Expedition Cruises

Hurtigruten Expeditions is now offering a series of unrivaled Grand Expedition Cruises, according to a press release.

The three 2023 pole-to-pole cruises will go from the far north to the far south.

They include classic destinations such as Alaska, Greenland, Iceland, South America, Antarctica, and the Northwest Passage– as well as crossings like the Arctic Circle, Drake Passage, and Panama Canal.

“These are undoubtedly the most unique and exclusive expedition cruises we have ever offered in our 126-year history, and we believe these are the ultimate expedition cruise experiences. These extraordinary voyages will showcase some of the most spectacular nature and wildlife on our planet and offer authentic encounters with unique cultures,” said Hurtigruten Expeditions CEO Asta Lassesen.

Hurtigruten Expeditions previously had announced two pole-to-pole cruises for 2022, both of which have sold out.

The Fridtjof Nansen and Roald Amundsen will be offering the new itineraries.

Hurtigruten Expeditions' new Grand Expedition Cruises series, in addition to the three pole-to-pole cruises, provides a wide range of month-long journeys.

The company's pre- and post-cruise services, which offer trips to sites like Easter Island and Machu Picchu, allow guests to extend their journeys even further.

“Exploring several of the most remote and unique regions of the planet for anywhere from one to three months, some only accessible by small expedition ships like ours, make the guests on these Grand Expedition Cruises true modern explorers,” added Karin Strand, vice president of expedition.

As with other Hurtigruten Expeditions trips, the new pole-to-pole adventure cruises include a large onboard expedition crew with specialists hand-picked for each route.

"Our onboard colleagues' sharing of passion and knowledge, and expertise of the areas we explore, is the core of the Hurtigruten Expeditions experience. Bigger expedition teams mean more of everything – more experts, more knowledge, more activities, and more options for our guests," added Lassesen.