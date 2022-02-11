Swan Hellenic Vega Floated Out in Finland

Helsinki Shipyard has floated out the second new Swan Hellenic ship, the 152-guest Vega.

It's the second of a series of three ships is being built at Helsinki Shipyard. The first ship, the Minerva, was delivered late last year and is operating in Antarctica, while block production for the third ship is well underway.

“We are again delighted with the quality of Helsinki’s work,” said Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito. “Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, everyone at the shipyard has maintained an ambitious schedule to the very highest standards. It’s wonderful to see our vision come together so well. We know our guests will love how such similar ships as SH Minerva and SH Vega can also be so different, enriching their voyages with us worldwide to see what others don’t.”

"We have now launched newbuilding 517. That figure is pretty much the number of vessels launched at this shipyard over the decades. We are proud to be able to continue the glorious traditions of Helsinki Shipyard with this series of three vessels and to build the shipyard’s wonderful future with our newbuilding projects,” said Jonas Packalén, project manager, Helsinki Shipyard.

The Vega is set to be delivered this spring while the third ship, which is bigger at 192 guests, should be delivered later this year.