Whitewater West

Bank of America Hosts Cruise Lines Expert Day

Bank of America Logo

Bank of America hosted a virtual cruise lines expert day for investors on Thursday, February 10.

Investors were able to listen to fireside-style chats with industry leaders, with time for questions and answers, hearing directly from Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group and Cruise Industry News over at three-hour window.

Bank of America Analysts Andrew Didora and Geoffrey D'Halluin hosted the event for company clients.

Speakers

  • David Bernstein, CFO, Carnival Corporation
  • Michael McCarthy, Vice President, Investor Relations, Royal Caribbean Group
  • Monty Mathisen, Managing Editor, Cruise Industry News

Topics covered included the industry’s global restart coming out of the pandemic, supply and capacity growth, economics of new ships, ship exits, onboard revenue, ticket pricing, regional cruise markets, and much more, giving investors insight into the cruise industry as it comes out of the pandemic. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB News
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index