Bank of America Hosts Cruise Lines Expert Day

Bank of America hosted a virtual cruise lines expert day for investors on Thursday, February 10.

Investors were able to listen to fireside-style chats with industry leaders, with time for questions and answers, hearing directly from Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group and Cruise Industry News over at three-hour window.

Bank of America Analysts Andrew Didora and Geoffrey D'Halluin hosted the event for company clients.

Speakers

David Bernstein, CFO, Carnival Corporation

Michael McCarthy, Vice President, Investor Relations, Royal Caribbean Group

Monty Mathisen, Managing Editor, Cruise Industry News

Topics covered included the industry’s global restart coming out of the pandemic, supply and capacity growth, economics of new ships, ship exits, onboard revenue, ticket pricing, regional cruise markets, and much more, giving investors insight into the cruise industry as it comes out of the pandemic.