Havila Voyages Confirms May Start Date for Second Ship, Castor

Havila Voyages has announced that its second ship, Havila Castor, will start operating from Bergen on May 10, a month later than planned.

The 468-passenger ship is being built at the Tersan shipyard in Turkey. It was previously due to start operating on Apr. 7 April but the Castor is currently unable to carry out sea trials due to challenges with an electric motor.

“I apologize to those passengers who have been looking forward to exploring the Norwegian coast on the Havila Castor. We very much look forward to welcoming them on board in future and are contacting them to discuss an alternative voyage,” said CEO of Havila Kystruten, Bent Martini.

Martini confirmed that Havila’s first ship, the Capella, has been “well-received” and that both the Havila Capella and Havila Castor are now almost fully booked throughout the summer season.

“We have had a lot of feedback from satisfied guests who are enjoying the good food and large cabins and appreciate the ship’s large windows showcasing the regions she sails through. They are also giving us positive comments about the high standard of service and comfortable accommodation onboard,” Martini said.

Havila has also announced that its third and fourth ships, the Havila Polaris and Havila Pollux are also likely to be impacted by delays.

“We assume that the Havila Polaris will start operating in the third quarter and the Havila Pollux in the fourth quarter of this year. At this stage we are unable to confirm the exact dates but are doing everything we can to ensure we can put these ships into operation as quickly as possible, for the benefit of all who will travel and work onboard,” said Martini.

According to a press release, new agreement has been made with the Norwegian Ministry of Transport and Communications, responsible for Havila’s coastal contract, who have confirmed they are not demanding replacement ships are put in place during these delays.