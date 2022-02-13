Six Ships Have Now Left the Carnival Fleet: Here’s Where They Went

As two additional vessels exit in 2022, a total of six vessels will have left the Carnival Cruise Line fleet since the pandemic started.

Here’s what happened to them:

Carnival Fantasy

Year Built: 1990

Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,044

Tonnage: 70,367

Exit Date: July 2020

Status: Scrapped

The Carnival Fantasy was among the first ships to leave the Carnival Cruise Line fleet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After being sold in July 2020, the 1990-built vessel sailed straight to Aliaga, Turkey, where it was beached for scrapping.

The ship was subsequently dismantled, with its metal and other assets being recycled.

Carnival Inspiration

Year Built: 1996

Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Exit Date: July 2020

Status: Scrapped

The Carnival Inspiration was sold for recycling by Carnival Cruise Line in July 2020, along with the Carnival Fantasy.

Like its sister ship, the 1996-built vessel sailed directly to Turkish scrappers soon after exiting the company’s fleet.

After being beached in early August, the Fantasy-class ship was demolished over the next few months.

Carnival Imagination

Year Built: 1995

Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Exit Date: September 2020

Status: Scrapped

The Carnival Imagination was sold off after initially being placed on a long-term lay-up status.

In September 2020, the ship joined its two sister ships in Aliaga, Turkey.

Carnival Fascination

Year Built: 1994

Original Cost: $315,000,000

Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Exit Date: September 2020

Status: On its way to the scrappers

The Carnival Fascination initially escaped being scrapped after leaving the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in September 2020.

Renamed Century Harmony, the vessel was acquired by Asian interests who intended to transform it into a floating hotel.

Over a year later, the plans appear to be cancelled as the 1994-built currently sails to Gadani, Pakistan – where a ship breaking yard is located.

Carnival Sensation

Year Built: 1993

Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Exit Date: February 2022

Status: Unknown

The Carnival Sensation is the next ship being retired by Carnival Cruise Line.

According to a recent announcement, the vessel will not restart guest operations and is set to soon exit the company’s fleet.

Plans for the future of the Fantasy-class ship, which is currently anchored in the Bahamas, are still to be announced.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,040

Tonnage: 70,367

Exit Date: October 2022

Status: Unknown

Unlike its sister ships, the Carnival Ecstasy is set to leave the fleet after resuming revenue service.

With its first post-pandemic cruise set to start in March, the Fantasy-class vessel is offering a farewell season before being retired in October.

The 1991-built ship is currently the oldest in the fleet and faces an uncertain future.