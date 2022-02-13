Six Ships Have Now Left the Carnival Fleet: Here’s Where They Went

As two additional vessels exit in 2022, a total of six vessels will have left the Carnival Cruise Line fleet since the pandemic started.
Here’s what happened to them:
Carnival Fantasy
Year Built: 1990
Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,044
Tonnage: 70,367
Exit Date: July 2020
Status: Scrapped
The Carnival Fantasy was among the first ships to leave the Carnival Cruise Line fleet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After being sold in July 2020, the 1990-built vessel sailed straight to Aliaga, Turkey, where it was beached for scrapping.
The ship was subsequently dismantled, with its metal and other assets being recycled.
Carnival Inspiration
Year Built: 1996
Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,040
Tonnage: 70,367
Exit Date: July 2020
Status: Scrapped
The Carnival Inspiration was sold for recycling by Carnival Cruise Line in July 2020, along with the Carnival Fantasy.
Like its sister ship, the 1996-built vessel sailed directly to Turkish scrappers soon after exiting the company’s fleet.
After being beached in early August, the Fantasy-class ship was demolished over the next few months.
Carnival Imagination
Year Built: 1995
Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,040
Tonnage: 70,367
Exit Date: September 2020
Status: Scrapped
The Carnival Imagination was sold off after initially being placed on a long-term lay-up status.
In September 2020, the ship joined its two sister ships in Aliaga, Turkey.
Carnival Fascination
Year Built: 1994
Original Cost: $315,000,000
Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,040
Tonnage: 70,367
Exit Date: September 2020
Status: On its way to the scrappers
The Carnival Fascination initially escaped being scrapped after leaving the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in September 2020.
Renamed Century Harmony, the vessel was acquired by Asian interests who intended to transform it into a floating hotel.
Over a year later, the plans appear to be cancelled as the 1994-built currently sails to Gadani, Pakistan – where a ship breaking yard is located.
Carnival Sensation
Year Built: 1993
Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,040
Tonnage: 70,367
Exit Date: February 2022
Status: Unknown
The Carnival Sensation is the next ship being retired by Carnival Cruise Line.
According to a recent announcement, the vessel will not restart guest operations and is set to soon exit the company’s fleet.
Plans for the future of the Fantasy-class ship, which is currently anchored in the Bahamas, are still to be announced.
Carnival Ecstasy
Year Built: 1991
Capacity (at 100% occupancy): 2,040
Tonnage: 70,367
Exit Date: October 2022
Status: Unknown
Unlike its sister ships, the Carnival Ecstasy is set to leave the fleet after resuming revenue service.
With its first post-pandemic cruise set to start in March, the Fantasy-class vessel is offering a farewell season before being retired in October.
The 1991-built ship is currently the oldest in the fleet and faces an uncertain future.