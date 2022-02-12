Royal Caribbean Fleet Update: Three More Ships Sailing Soon

Royal Caribbean International is on track to have its entire 26-ship fleet in service by mid-2022.
Over the next few weeks, the company is adding three vessels into active service, including the recently delivered Wonder of the Seas.
Now the world’s largest cruise ship, the vessel is launching service in the Caribbean, with a Port Everglades-based program.
17 Vessels Back in Service
Royal Caribbean International currently has 17 vessels sailing with guests again.
Seven months after welcoming guests back in Miami, the brand has most of its capacity concentrated in North America, where 14 ships are cruising from eight different homeports.
Three additional vessels are in service too, offering programs in the Caribbean and in Asia.
Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since July 2, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 2 to 4 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas – Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Anthem of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since July 7, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)
Length: 7 to 9 nights
Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas
Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since July 31, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 6 to 8 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Southern Caribbean
Allure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since August 8, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 6 and 8 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since August 15, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean
Mariner of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since August 23, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 4 to 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Oasis of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since September 5, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Liberty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since October 3, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Caribbean – Mexico, Belize and Honduras
Explorer of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since November 7, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean
Adventure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since November 8, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Galveston (United States)
Length: 4 and 5 nights
Itinerary: Mexico – Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso
Navigator of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since November 19, 2021
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)
Length: 3 to 7 nights
Itinerary: Mexico and California – Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Catalina Island and more
Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: In service since December 5, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)
Length: 7 and 14 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: In service since December 16, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Length: 4 and 5 nights
Itinerary: Mexico and Bahamas
Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,250
Date: In service since December 23, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Baltimore (United States)
Length: 8 to 12 nights
Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean an Bahamas
Independence of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since January 29, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas – Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau
Symphony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since January 29, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean
Quantum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since February 7, 2022
Region: Asia
Homeport: Singapore
Length: Short cruises
Itinerary: Ocean Getaways
Entire Fleet Set to Be in Service by Mid-2022
According to Royal Caribbean’s current resumption plan, all of its 26 ships will be sailing with guests again by late May.
Here are the planned service resumption dates and details:
Jewel of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: February 20, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 5 nights
First itinerary: Nassau and Labadee
Wonder of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,448
Date: March 4, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Labadee, San Juan, Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Vision of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: March 7, 2022
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 11 nights
First itinerary: Puerto Limón, Colón, Cartagena de Indias, Aruba and Curaçao
Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: April 11, 2022
Region: Asia
Homeport: Singapore
Length: 3 nights
First itinerary: Ocean Getaway
Voyager of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: April 15, 2022
Region: Western Europe
Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) to Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: 9 nights
First itinerary: Cartagena, Gibraltar, Lisbon and Amsterdam
Serenade of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: April 26, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States) to Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 5 nights
First itinerary: Astoria and Seattle
Radiance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: April 23, 2022
Region: West Coast
Homeport: Los Angeles (United States) to Vancouver (Canada)
Length: 6 nights
First itinerary: Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Victoria
Ovation of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: May 5, 2022
Region: Alaska
Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) to Seattle (United States)
Length: 8 nights
First itinerary: Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan
Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: May 23, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Piraeus (Greece)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Salerno, Catania, Santorini, Kusadasi and Mykonos