Royal Caribbean Fleet Update: Three More Ships Sailing Soon

Royal Caribbean International is on track to have its entire 26-ship fleet in service by mid-2022.

Over the next few weeks, the company is adding three vessels into active service, including the recently delivered Wonder of the Seas.

Now the world’s largest cruise ship, the vessel is launching service in the Caribbean, with a Port Everglades-based program.

17 Vessels Back in Service

Royal Caribbean International currently has 17 vessels sailing with guests again.

Seven months after welcoming guests back in Miami, the brand has most of its capacity concentrated in North America, where 14 ships are cruising from eight different homeports.

Three additional vessels are in service too, offering programs in the Caribbean and in Asia.

Freedom of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since July 2, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 2 to 4 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas – Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Anthem of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since July 7, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)

Length: 7 to 9 nights

Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas

Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 6 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Southern Caribbean

Allure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since August 8, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 6 and 8 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Harmony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Mariner of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since August 23, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 4 to 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Oasis of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since September 5, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Liberty of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since October 3, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean – Mexico, Belize and Honduras

Explorer of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since November 7, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Adventure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since November 8, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Mexico – Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso

Navigator of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since November 19, 2021

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Length: 3 to 7 nights

Itinerary: Mexico and California – Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Catalina Island and more

Grandeur of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: In service since December 5, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)

Length: 7 and 14 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

Brilliance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since December 16, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Length: 4 and 5 nights

Itinerary: Mexico and Bahamas

Enchantment of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,250

Date: In service since December 23, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Baltimore (United States)

Length: 8 to 12 nights

Itinerary: Eastern Caribbean an Bahamas

Independence of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since January 29, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas – Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau

Symphony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since January 29, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

Quantum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since February 7, 2022

Region: Asia

Homeport: Singapore

Length: Short cruises

Itinerary: Ocean Getaways

Entire Fleet Set to Be in Service by Mid-2022

According to Royal Caribbean’s current resumption plan, all of its 26 ships will be sailing with guests again by late May.

Here are the planned service resumption dates and details:

Jewel of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: February 20, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 5 nights

First itinerary: Nassau and Labadee

Wonder of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,448

Date: March 4, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Labadee, San Juan, Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Vision of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: March 7, 2022

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 11 nights

First itinerary: Puerto Limón, Colón, Cartagena de Indias, Aruba and Curaçao

Spectrum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: April 11, 2022

Region: Asia

Homeport: Singapore

Length: 3 nights

First itinerary: Ocean Getaway

Voyager of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: April 15, 2022

Region: Western Europe

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain) to Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: 9 nights

First itinerary: Cartagena, Gibraltar, Lisbon and Amsterdam

Serenade of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: April 26, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States) to Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 5 nights

First itinerary: Astoria and Seattle

Radiance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: April 23, 2022

Region: West Coast

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States) to Vancouver (Canada)

Length: 6 nights

First itinerary: Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Victoria

Ovation of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: May 5, 2022

Region: Alaska

Homeport: Vancouver (Canada) to Seattle (United States)

Length: 8 nights

First itinerary: Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan

Rhapsody of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: May 23, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy) to Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Salerno, Catania, Santorini, Kusadasi and Mykonos