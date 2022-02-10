AIDAcosma’s Godmother and Christening Event Details Revealed

AIDA Cruises has revealed that athlete Kristina Vogel will christen its newest cruise ship, the AIDAcosma, in Hamburg on Apr. 9, 2022.

The AIDAcosma will be the cruise line's second cruise ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), currently the lowest-emission fossil fuel available in shipping industry.

The Austrian Captain Vincent Cofalka will be at the side of the godmother. According to a press release, the guests of the christening event will be able to view a light show, which will "bathe" the AIDAcosma and the evening sky over the Hanseatic city in a "sea of color," while 300 luminous drones and modern beam lights will make the ship sparkle.

The 20-minute light show and the naming ceremony will be broadcast from 9.30 p.m. on AIDA Cruises' website and YouTube channel.

For the musical accompaniment, the cruise company is bringing the DJ ALLE FARBEN onboard. The Berlin house music artist boasts two billion streams, 32 diamond, platinum and gold awards from Europe to Asia, as well as multiple chart placements and number one hits.

On the christening evening of the AIDAcosma, ALLE FARBEN will swap his festival desk for the Beach Club stage and present a 60-minute show just for the guests of the subsequent christening voyage, in keeping with the ship's motto "The world is becoming more colorful".

Guests on the 14-day christening voyage from Apr. 9 to 23, 2022, from Hamburg to Palma de Mallorca can also look forward to special festivities. After the christening event, the AIDAcosma will set sail at around 11 p.m. and first do a "lap of honor" in front of Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall. The ship will then set course for its summer destination in the western Mediterranean.

During the two-week voyage over the Easter holidays, guests will have ample opportunity to discover the new ship and enjoy an onboard program full of highlights.

The South of England, Lisbon, Málaga and Barcelona, among other places, will all be available for guests to explore ashore.

AIDA gourmet godfathers Sven Marquardt, Andrea Schirmeier-Huber and Franz Schned will create an special christening menu for guests onboard the christening voyage with further delicacies and appearances on stage. They will be joined by TV chef Felicitas Then, gourmet patron of the Beach House, the new specialty restaurant onboard the AIDAcosma.

Also onboard will be Reiner Meutsch, founder of the FLY & HELP foundation. From Apr. 12 to Apr. 17, 2022, Meutsch will present the show "Abenteuer Weltumrundung" and provide an account of his world trip and his aid projects.

Together with the Reiner Meutsch Foundation FLY & HELP, AIDA Cruise & Help, as a long-standing partner, will organize a large raffle for the construction of schools in emerging and developing countries.

Onboard entertainment will be provided by pianist Joja Wendt, AIDA guest artist Wayne Morris and comedian Niko Formanek.

Guests can also enjoy new show formats: New in the Theatrium is the show "Alles Liebe", in Studio X the participatory game "Wer weiß denn sowas?" and in the Time Machine restaurant the show "Wir reisen in die Zukunft in das Jahr 2025".

For the dance-loving guests, performances by DJ Mokabi with remixes and his own creations of Tropical Deep House in the Beach Club and by Marc Jendrollik from GletscherFezzer with Bavarian party music in the Brauhaus round off the evenings.

The AIDAcosma guests can also look forward to a variety of offerings. The new Ocean Deck extends over four decks and offers an all-round panoramic view of the sea and an infinity pool at the stern of the ship. Also new are the Fun Park with a large indoor playground and the Boulder Wall.

The culinary variety has also been enhanced with a new specialty restaurant Beach House serving summery and light delicacies, specialty restaurant Mamma Mia offering homemade pasta and fresh Italian cuisine with on-site service and the Brauhaus with an outdoor grill and sea views.

In addition, the AIDAcosma scores with features that are popular on the AIDAnova, such as the Beach Club, the Theatrium with its 360° stage, the TV studio and the spacious Body & Soul Organic Spa.

Culinary options include 17 restaurants and 23 bars and cafés.

From Apr. 23 to Oct. 15, 2022, the AIDAcosma will offer voyages from Palma and Barcelona. Florence, Rome and Corsica are also on the program on the one-week highlight route "Mediterranean Treasures". In autumn, she sets a course for Dubai.