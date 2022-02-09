Silversea Launches Grand Voyage to South America Aboard Silver Nova

Silversea Cruises has launched a new 71-day grand voyage to Central and South America aboard its latest ship, the Silver Nova.

According to a press release, the itinerary sets sail on Jan. 4, 2024, visiting 38 destinations in 18 countries, aboard the soon-to-be-launched Silver Nova.

For the first time, and for all subsequent Grand Voyages across the fleet, the Grand Voyage South America 2024 will include round-trip business-class flights (for passengers from selected countries).

According to the press release, Silversea’s Grand Voyage South America 2024 will circumnavigate Latin America, before taking guests deep inland along the meandering Amazon River to Manaus.

Guests will enjoy a maiden call in Ilhabela (Brazil), explore Ushuaia at South America’s southernmost tip, as well as the continent’s glaciers and fjords.

The Silver Nova will call in Lima, Buenos Aires, and Montevideo, with an extended call in Rio de Janeiro – where guests will enjoy the famous Carnival with three overnights.

Ahead of arriving in Fort Lauderdale on March 15, 2024, travelers will experience calls in the Eastern destinations: Spanish Town, Castries, and Bequia. Guests will also experience the region’s cuisine – both onboard and ashore – through Silversea’s S.A.L.T. program.

Silversea said that the Silver Nova will be the first hybrid, luxury cruise ship to be free of local emissions at port, with advanced hybrid technology featuring fuel cells.

“Curated by our destination experts, our new South America Grand Voyage 2024 – hosted aboard the pioneering Silver Nova – will link the continent’s most enriching experiences for our well-traveled guests,” said Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer at Silversea Cruises. “With the inclusion of business-class air, guests traveling on the South America Grand Voyage 2024, and on all future Grand Voyages with Silversea, will journey in superlative comfort. From three overnights to celebrate Rio de Janeiro’s famous carnival to an exclusive evening at Manaus’ beautiful opera house in the heart of the Amazon Rainforest, the range of experiences on offer with this once-in-a-lifetime voyage is unique.”

Silversea’s events for the Grand Voyage South America 2024 include a traditional folkloric show, followed by a carnival party during the transition from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean; a personalized and private tour of Callao Monumental in Peru, ending with locally prepared, authentic food and cocktails to the backdrop of a salsa fiesta; three days of access to Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival with “the best seats”; a performance at Manaus’ opera house; and an evening with Bridgetown polo players including an afternoon of “adrenaline sport” followed by an authentic dinner prepared by a Bajan Master Chef and enjoyed in the company of the island’s polo elite.