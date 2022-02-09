Antarctica21 Announces its New 2023-24 Air-Cruise Season

Antarctica21 has announced the release of its new 2023-24 air-cruise expeditions operated aboard the Magellan Explorer and Ocean Nova. According to a press release, the new season is now open for reservations; the brochure is available in English, Chinese and Spanish on the cruise line’s website.

The 2023-24 season includes 35 air-cruise departures, Antarctica21 said. There are 28 Classic Antarctica Air-Cruises, the cruise line’s “most popular and frequent” Antarctic itinerary.

Travelers can sail farther south to try and reach the Antarctic Circle on three Polar Circle Air-Cruises that offer a more in-depth expedition, the cruise operator said. For a "quick introductory and affordable journey" visiting Cape Horn and Antarctica, travelers can choose among three Antarctica Express Air-Cruises.

Also available is one Antarctica and South Georgia Air-Cruise, where in addition to Antarctica, travelers experience South Georgia’s wildlife, such as king penguins and elephant seals. During the expeditions, guests can participate in optional adventure activities like sea kayaking and hiking and snowshoeing in Antarctica.

In 2023, Antarctica21 will celebrate its 20th anniversary. The company said that it is preparing celebrations and is “proud” to showcase its 20th-anniversary emblem on the cover of the new 2023-24 brochure.

With the 2023-24 season launch, the company offers a promotion and a flexible booking opportunity. A Preferred Seating Early Booking Promotion gives early bookers a guaranteed aisle or window seat at the front of the aircraft and an empty seat between guests. Additionally, priority boarding in Punta Arenas and a courtesy amenities kit are included. Availability is limited, the cruise operator said.

Antarctica21 is also offering two Flexible Booking Packages. These optional packages provide guests with the ability to change their reservation once without incurring any penalty or to cancel for any reason while receiving a full refund.