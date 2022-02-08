Princess to Debut New Spotlight Bar on Discovery Princess

Princess Cruises is debuting a new production show – Spotlight Bar – on the Discovery Princess.

The company said that this imaginative show will transport guests to a vibrant bar atmosphere where they will meet and connect with local storytellers who will share tales of their lives through song.

With a playlist that will evoke memories and may even inspire dancing among all – bar owner, regulars and patrons alike – Spotlight Bar hopes to bring people together in a place where everyone belongs.

The show includes a modern musical playlist, with cast performances of various songs such as:

“Brave,” Sara Bareilles

“Don’t You Worry About a Thing,” Stevie Wonder

“Havanna,” Camila Cabela

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

“Drink You Away,” Justin Timberlake

“Freedom,” George Michael

“Spotlight Bar shares the story of the friendly neighborhood bar where locals want to hang out, catch up, laugh, grab a drink and maybe sing a song or two,” said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises vice president of entertainment experience. “We hope Discovery Princess guests will get lost in the familiar music and theme of camaraderie to truly connect with our talented Princess entertainers.”

Spotlight Bar will debut in the Princess Theater onboard Discovery Princess departing Los Angeles on April 17, 2022, sailing to the Mexican Riviera.

The show will be performed live by the Princess singers, dancers and musicians on every Discovery Princess voyage.