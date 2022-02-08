Whitewater West

Lindblad Schedules Q4 and Year-End 2021 Earnings Call

Lindblad Logo

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings will report 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, before the market opens.

The said it will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-378-6487 (United States), 855-669-9657 (Canada) or 412-542-4182 (International).

The earnings release and a live audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.expeditions.com.

A replay of the call, along with a transcript, will be available on the website within 48 hours of its completion. 

